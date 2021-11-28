ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dallas Conservatory presents Rockefeller Christmas at The Majestic

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check...

culturemap.com

Bishop Arts Theatre Center presents Black Nativity

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Bishop Arts Theatre Center will present Black Nativity. Directed by Zetra Goodlow and Albert Wash II, this hand-clapping, toe-tapping, finger-snapping theatrical wonderment, inspired by Langston Hughes retelling of the Nativity story, returns to the BATC stage for its 17th anniversary.
PERFORMING ARTS
WSAV News 3

Rockin’ around the Christmas tree: Rockefeller tree lit up

NEW YORK (AP) — The holly, jolly, best time of the year got a light-filled launch on Wednesday, when the towering Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center was officially turned on. The 79-foot (24-meter) Norway spruce, covered with more than 50,000 lights in a rainbow of colors and bearing a crystal-covered, 900-pound (400-kilogram) star, was lit […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: NYC Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

The iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree is ready for the holiday season. The annual tree lighting took place Wednesday night (12/1). Organizers say the 79-foot-tall Norway Spruce hails from Elkton, Maryland, and is covered in 50,000 multi-colored LED lights.
POLITICS
#Christmas#Dallas#Rockefeller#Majestic#Conservatory#The Dallas Conservatory
culturemap.com

Grapevine Parade of Lights

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The city of Grapevine will present their annual Parade of Lights. This year's event will be themed "A Storybook Holiday." It is the largest lighted Christmas parade in North Texas.
GRAPEVINE, TX
culturemap.com

Stage West Theatre presents Scrooge in Rouge

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Royal Music Hall Variety Players' production of A Christmas Carol is in a pickle after 20 members of the company suddenly fall ill. This leaves the three remaining members to plow on (so to speak) through a musical performance of the Dickens classic. Expect missed cues, unfamiliar characters, and costume mishaps aplenty.
THEATER & DANCE
tvseriesfinale.com

The Goldbergs, Survivor, Alter Ego, Beebo Saves Christmas, Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 ratings — New episodes: The Goldbergs, The Wonder Years, The Conners, Home Economics, A Million Little Things, The Masked Singer, Alter Ego, Survivor, Tough As Nails, and CSI: Vegas. Specials: Beebo Saves Christmas, World’s Funniest Animals: Christmas, Christmas in Rockefeller Center, and Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around. Reruns: (none).
TV SHOWS
culturemap.com

Mainstage Irving - Las Colinas presents Have Yourself a Broadway Little Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Irving’s own Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman are back with an all-star cast of Dallas-Fort Worth’s best musical talents to perform favorite holiday songs made famous by Broadway shows and movie musicals. The production will include hits from a variety of musical favorites, including White Christmas, Mame, Holiday Inn, Broadway’s Elf, and more.
PERFORMING ARTS
culturemap.com

Discovery Green presents Screen on the Green

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Discovery Green will present a variety of holiday movies as part of its Screen on the Green series. Guests are invited to bring chairs, blankets, and a picnic from home. Food and beverages, including beer and wine, will also be available for pick up from The Lake House or The Grove.
MOVIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Wednesday: The big tree goes up for Christmas in Rockefeller Center

The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) - The 89th annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York kicks off the holiday season with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Performers announced so far include: José Feliciano & CNCO, Pentatonix, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and the Radio City Rockettes. Hosted by NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
culturemap.com

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents Holly Jolly Jingle

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents performances of familiar holiday medleys by the student musicians of The Woodlands High School, The Woodlands College Park High School, Oak Ridge High School, and Grand Oaks High School. The audience will be able to sing along to classic seasonal tunes with a certain jolly elf rumored to make an early appearance at his favorite holiday celebration.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
culturemap.com

Ground Floor Theatre presents Unexpected Joy

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ground Floor Theatre will present the regional premiere of Unexpected Joy, with book and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Bill Russell and music by Janet Hood. The musical tells the story of three generations of female singers, long-held family tensions, and a week together where change is in the air.
THEATER & DANCE
culturemap.com

Texas Ballet Theater presents Tutu Chic Fashion Show & Luncheon

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Ballet Theater presents Tutu Chic Fashion Show & Luncheon, highlighting TBT’s dancers on the runway. Presenting Sponsor Neiman Marcus ensures that extraordinary stylings and new surprises await. This unique event will feature a dazzling display of ballet and fashion.
TEXAS STATE
culturemap.com

Casa Mañana presents Nashville Christmas

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This Christmas, the Reid Cabaret Theatre is headed to the country capital of the world. Guests can don their boots, kick back, and get into the holiday spirit with Christmas tales and songs in the styles of favorite country superstars like Garth Brooks, Dan & Shay, Faith Hill, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
culturemap.com

H-Town Christmas Countdown

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. H-Town Christmas Countdown, a brand-new holiday pop-up from the creators of Hou-Ville, will feature 15 larger-than-life Christmas and Hollywood movie sets with Insta-worthy photo-ops in some of the favorite H-Town places and iconic holiday movies. The immersive pop-up gives visitors a chance to grab a selfie in scenes from classic holiday movies like A Christmas Story, Frosty the Snowman, and Elf, as they stroll through a festive, 10,000-square-foot Winter Wonderland.
CELEBRATIONS
culturemap.com

Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Holiday Art on the Lawn

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Neill-Cochran House Museum presents Holiday Art on the Lawn, a day of art, music, and holiday cheer. Local artists representing a variety of styles will be onsite selling their work. Also, the festive Tinsel Singers will take to the front porch of the Museum to sing some holiday favorites. There will be hot cider if the weather is chilly.
VISUAL ART
NewsTimes

Danbury fifth-graders in running to sing at Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting

DANBURY — A group of fifth-graders could have the chance to sing at the annual Christmas tree lighting at Rockefeller Center. The Shelter Rock Elemenatry School fifth-grade choir has made it to the final round of the “Channel NBC 4 Star Choir Competition,” according to the school district’s newsletter. “I’m...
DANBURY, CT
culturemap.com

Youth Soul Love presents Sounds of the City

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Sounds of the City is a dynamic cultural experience that reanimates the urban music scenes of the cities that birthed today's music culture and highlights music influence on the fashion and art created in the respective periods of time. Youth Soul Love, Julian Caesar, and other artists will perform.
BEAUTY & FASHION

