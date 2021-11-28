The Dallas Conservatory presents Rockefeller Christmas at The Majestic

The 89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (8 p.m., NBC) - The 89th annual tree-lighting ceremony in New York kicks off the holiday season with a dazzling display of musical talents, star-studded surprises and the lighting of the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. Performers announced so far include: José Feliciano & CNCO, Pentatonix, Alessia Cara, Harry Connick Jr., Mickey Guyton, Norah Jones, Brad Paisley, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood and the Radio City Rockettes. Hosted by NBC News’ “TODAY” co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.
