The Dallas Conservatory presents Rockefeller Christmas at The Majestic

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Discovery Green will present a variety of holiday movies as part of its Screen on the Green series. Guests are invited to bring chairs, blankets, and a picnic from home. Food and beverages, including beer and wine, will also be available for pick up from The Lake House or The Grove.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO