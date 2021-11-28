ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Czech president swears in opposition leader as new premier

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The Czech president on Sunday swore in Petr Fiala as the country’s new prime minister following last month’s parliamentary election.

Milos Zeman in a wheelchair, was separated from Fiala and the other officials by transparent panels during the ceremony at the presidential chateau in Lany, west of Prague The president tested positive for coronavirus last week and must isolate.

Zeman wished Fiala “success.”

Following the Oct. 8-9 vote, a three-party, liberal-conservative coalition known as Together, composed of the Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats and the TOP 09 party, led with a 27.8% share of the vote.

Together teamed up with a center-left liberal coalition made up of the Pirate Party and STAN — a group of mayors and independent candidates — which came in third place with 15.6% of votes.

The new partnership will hold 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house of Parliament, relegating populist Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his centrist ANO (YES) movement to the opposition.

The five parties in the future governing coalition have agreed on a power-sharing deal. They are closer to the European Union than Euroskeptic Babis.

Fiala, 57, who has led the conservative Civic Democratic Party since 2014, is a professor of political sciences. Previously, he served as Education Minister between 2012-13.

It’s not immediately clear when Zeman might appoint the entire Cabinet. Zeman said he will meet the candidates for the ministers between Monday and Dec 13 to discuss their future jobs.

Zeman, 77, was only discharged from the capital’s military hospital on Saturday following more than a month's treatment for an unspecified illness and then a couple of days of concern after he tested positive for the coronavirus. The ceremony had originally been due to take place on Friday.

He was rushed to the hospital on Oct. 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament, and was treated in an intensive care unit. His condition was attributed to an unspecified chronic disease.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Moderate, hardliner to battle for French right nomination

France's conservative party on Thursday chose the moderate chief of the Paris region and a hardline MP with controversial views on immigration to run for its nomination in the 2022 election where President Emmanuel Macron is expected to seek a second mandate. Valerie Pecresse, who heads the greater Paris region and MP Eric Ciotti from the southern city of Nice, won the first round of the Republicans primary and will now face off in a second vote whose results will be announced Saturday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France's right-wing party holds presidential primary

Members of France's main right-wing Republicans party began voting on Wednesday to choose their candidate for next year's election, with the contest seen as wide open after a campaign focused on immigration and security. Polls currently indicate former health minister Xavier Bertrand as the best-placed candidate to unseat President Emmanuel Macron, but the moderate 56-year-old upset many grassroots activists by quitting the party in 2017. Other contenders include former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, head of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse -- the only woman in the race -- as well as mayor and doctor Philippe Juvin. Hard-right southern MP Eric Ciotti has stood out in four televised debates over the last few weeks with his hardline stance on immigration, proposals for a French "Guantanamo" prison for Islamist terror suspects, and a flat tax of 15 percent on businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Petr Fiala
The Independent

Top German court upholds disputed national COVID measures

Germany's highest court on Tuesday rejected complaints against curfews and other restrictions imposed by federal legislation earlier this year in areas where the coronavirus was spreading quickly — a decision that could help the country's leaders as they struggle to tackle a sharp rise in infections.The ruling from the Federal Constitutional Court came hours before outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her designated successor, Olaf Scholz planned to hold talks on the situation with the country's 16 state governors. There has been a string of calls from experts and politicians for tougher restrictions, but Germany's federal structure and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sweden's first female prime minister presents her government

Sweden s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, on Tuesday presented her one-party minority government with only a few changes compared to the previous Cabinet Andersson, who had been Sweden's finance minister, picked Mikael Damberg to replace her in that role. Damberg previously had been home affairs minister.Andersson, the leader of the Social Democratic party, was elected again Monday as the Scandinavian nation’s head of government. She resigned last week after seven hours as prime minister because a budget defeat prompted then-coalition partner the Greens to quit her two-party coalition. The move followed the rejection of her government’s...
POLITICS
Indy100

Czech president just had to swear in new Prime Minister inside a plastic box because he has Covid

The Czech President just had to swear in the new prime minister, Petr Fiala, from a plastic box because that is the level of dystopia we have reached. Miloš Zeman, tested positive for coronavirus late last week, meaning he had to perform his presidential duties, which include selecting a prime minister to form a governmental coalition, at a pretty safe distance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Petr Fiala named new Czech PM by Covid-stricken president

Right-winger Petr Fiala was named the Czech Republic's new prime minister on Sunday in an unusual ceremony, with wheelchair-bound President Milos Zeman speaking from behind a plastic barrier because he has Covid-19. Fiala, a bearded, bespectacled former political scientist, will face the urgent task of grappling with one of the world's highest Covid infection rates including a case of the new Omicron variant. "I am convinced we will soon have a strong and stable government," Fiala said at the ceremony. Speaking with difficulty, Zeman said he aimed to wrap up meetings with possible ministers by December 13 "and we can then prepare the appointment of the government".
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayors#Election#Populist Party#Czech#Christian Democrats#The Pirate Party#Stan#Parliament#The European Union#Education#Cabinet
The Guardian

Czech president swears in Petr Fiala as PM behind glass screen

The Czech president, Milos Zeman, has appointed the leader of a centre-right alliance, Petr Fiala, as prime minister in a ceremony he performed from a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for Covid-19. Fiala leads a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties that won an election in October, ousting...
POLITICS
985theriver.com

Czech president to appoint Fiala as new PM on Sunday

PRAGUE (Reuters) -Czech President Milos Zeman will be released from hospital on Saturday and will appoint Petr Fiala, the leader of a coalition of centre-right parties, as the new prime minister the following day, the president’s spokesperson said on Friday. Zeman was taken back to hospital on Thursday after testing...
POLITICS
SFGate

Czech infections hit new record high, president going home

PRAGUE (AP) — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic jumped to a new record high Friday, a surge that hit the country's president and delayed the appointment of the new prime minister. The Health Ministry said the daily tally of new cases hit 27,717 the previous day. That’s almost 2,000...
PUBLIC HEALTH
audacy.com

Romanian president swears in new coalition, says crisis over

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday swore in a new coalition government led by a Liberal former army general and declared an end to a months-long political crisis that had gripped the Eastern European nation. The vote in parliament approving the new administration, which passed overwhelmingly,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The Independent

New Zealand opposition leader Collins ousted by caucus

A year after suffering a huge election loss, New Zealand's conservative opposition leader Judith Collins was ousted Thursday by her caucus.Collins was in the role for a tumultuous 16 months. She never polled well as leader of the National Party, even after liberal Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern s popularity began to fade somewhat in recent months as a coronavirus outbreak took hold in Auckland Rumors about a possible move against Collins had been circulating for weeks. But she ended up making the first move on Wednesday night by stripping former leader and potential rival Simon Bridges of his portfolios.Collins...
AUSTRALIA
arcamax.com

New Zealand's opposition National Party in turmoil as leader demotes rival

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand’s main opposition National Party will get its fourth leader in less than two years, continuing a period of instability that has helped boost support for Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s governing Labour Party. National Party members of parliament ousted Judith Collins as leader in a...
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Official: Blinken, Russian FM to meet amid Ukraine tensions

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet separately with his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts on Thursday on the margins of a meeting in Stockholm Sweden at a time of tension over Russian military deployments on Ukraine s borders.A State Department official confirmed the meetings, which will happen on the sidelines of a minister-level meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Blinken is to meet first with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and later with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Tensions over the Russian troop build-up along the border of Ukraine, whose government is...
POLITICS
The Independent

China lashes out at Abe over former leader's Taiwan warning

China lashed out at Shinzo Abe Wednesday after the former Japanese prime minister warned of the serious security and economic consequences of any Chinese military action against the self-ruled island. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Abe had “talked nonsense, pointed fingers at Taiwan issues and made irresponsible remarks on China internal affairs. He said China ”strongly opposes and deplores this” and had protested to Japan through diplomatic channels. “No one should underestimate the resolve determination, firm will and strong ability of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Wen told reporters at a daily...
POLITICS
The Independent

EU court calls for dismissal of Hungary-Poland challenge

The European Union’s highest court on Thursday advised that the principle to link the bloc’s budget disbursements to the respect for rule of law are compatible with the bloc's laws and that the challenge by Hungary and Poland should be dismissed. The right-wing governments of both nations argued that such a decision lacked the proper legal basis. Both nations, large recipients of EU funds, have come under increasing criticism over the past few years that they are veering away from the Western principles of the respect of rule of law in their nations. The advice of the court precedes...
POLITICS
crossroadstoday.com

New Zealand’s opposition party chooses Chris Luxon as leader

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s conservative opposition party chose former businessman and political novice Christopher Luxon as its new leader on Tuesday, as it tries to rebuild from a huge election loss last year and continued infighting. Luxon is a close friend of former Prime Minister John Key...
AMAZON
kfgo.com

New Zealand opposition picks former airline boss as new leader

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s main opposition National Party on Tuesday selected a former Air New Zealand chief executive as its new leader to face Labour Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the next election in 2023. Christopher Luxon, who helmed Air New Zealand for seven years until September 2019, had...
AUSTRALIA
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

360K+
Followers
139K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy