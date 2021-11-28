ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Aladdin review – emperor Boris on a magic carpet ride with a splash of TikTok

By Brian Logan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48yGzE_0d8RjEnZ00

I’m sure there have been Peppa Pig World jokes in pantos UK-wide this week. But the Lyric’s is backed up by real commitment to the mock-Boris principle. In Aladdin, written by musical comic Vikki Stone, the Emperor (Kate Donnachie) is a Johnson clone – or should that be clown, given the tubby tummy and outsized shoes? Scenes set in his palace unfold in a replica of Downing Street’s much-mocked new press briefing room, where Irvine Iqbal’s Abanazar announces his nefarious plans with a PowerPoint presentation (“Next slide … next slide …”)

This all comes in act one of Abigail Graham’s production, which is even more knowing than you’d expect (it opens with an ensemble refit of Blur’s Parklife: “We’re in a panto”), and more concerned with satire (flag-waving nationalism is a particular target) than the basic business of establishing likable characters with whom we want to spend time. Happily, that all falls into place post-interval, when Qasim Mahmood’s Aladdin cultivates a little more charm and Gracie McGonigal’s Wishy gets a showstopping number about the kinds of wishes genies can’t fulfil.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2STKqm_0d8RjEnZ00
Out of the bottle … Gracie McGonigal as Wishy, Kate Donnachie as Genie and Qasim Mahmood as Aladdin. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Guardian

Mind you, the singing is top-notch: Ellena Vincent’s Jasmine is particularly strong. As you’d expect of a show by a comedian, there are some choice gags: I liked that “open sesame” was only the first of several security measures needed to open Aladdin’s cave. And there is droll business with a pair of fisher’s waders, as our heroes prepare the TikTok sea shanty that will spring Jasmine from the vile vizier’s clutches. The other standout moment is the magic carpet ride, a sweet romantic encounter and a heart-in-mouth illusion that had me fielding “How did they do that?” questions from my kids all the way home.

One disconcerting consequence of the characters’ increased lovableness in act two is that Boris Johnson is revealed to be a good egg after all. Oh, that he’d been trapped for a thousand years in an oil lamp instead, like his Machiavellian wingman. But not all wishes come true. Your dreams of a fun Christmas night out, on the other hand, will.


Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Along for the Ride With David O’Doherty review – pedestrian at best

Omedians have always needed something to do on TV beyond comedy itself, which takes too long to write to sustain a career alone. Television, meanwhile, has always needed comedians to fill cracks in the schedule. For years, panel shows have been the mutually beneficial solution, but in 2021 there’s a new way to keep beloved jesters in work: give them a series where they invite other comedians on holiday.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

String v Spitta review – children’s entertainers do battle

The world of children’s entertainment has provided a rich seam for comedians: see Justin Edwards’ alcoholic clown Jeremy Lion or the delinquent gameshow Funz and Gamez. The joke in those cases was inappropriate content purveyed to innocent audiences – which isn’t quite what Ed MacArthur and Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe are up to here, in a show that’s as delightful as those predecessors. String v Spitta instead dramatises (I use the world loosely) an arch-rivalry, between aristocratic Sylvester String, reigning king of the west London party circuit, and from-the-streets TikTok upstart MC Spitta, kids’ favourite and pretender to String’s throne.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Encanto' a charming tale of magical new Disney family

They’re gifted and they’re kooky, even a little spooky, it’s not the Addams Family, but the Magical Madrigals. The latest Disney Animation film, “Encanto,” sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have each been granted extraordinary gifts, except one, our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own personal magic.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vikki Stone
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

TV tonight: Chucky the killer doll returns for more Child’s Play

Another reboot that nobody remembers asking for, Chucky is Don Mancini’s modern retelling of the killer doll from his Child’s Play franchise. Episode one sees teenager Jake finding the cursed toy at a yard sale. It’s not long until the town descends into bloody chaos, and we learn Chucky’s backstory. Wait a minute, could this ridiculous gorefest actually be … “fun”? Hollie Richardson.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

From Welcome to Earth to The Great: the seven best shows to stream this week

Will Smith’s grandmother used to tell him: “All the best things live on the other side of fear.” It’s not the kind of quote you’d get from a David Attenborough documentary but this series, in which the actor explores the Earth’s extremities, isn’t without charm. In the opening episode, the source of Smith’s disquiet is a journey to the bottom of the ocean in a submersible. What he finds down there is magnificently strange: naturally occurring psychedelia such as the sea cucumber (AKA the headless chicken monster) and bioluminescence. Smith’s insights basically consist of gasps of awe and squeals of delight but, in the circumstances, that’s understandable.
TV SERIES
CNET

Get Back review: Watch The Beatles making magic in their final days

My dad saw the Beatles play live once. Lots of parents and grandparents did, obviously, but I like to think my dad's story was a bit special. He was sweeping up after a youth-club dance and chanced to catch the night's entertainers, four up-and-coming local lads, jamming together on the stage. I wonder if, while watching John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr messing around together at the very start of their career, he got goosebumps like I got from new documentary Get Back, which gives you an intimate close-up of the fractured Fab Four in their final days.
ENTERTAINMENT
areyouscreening.com

A Boy Called Christmas Review – Netflix Gives Wild Holiday Magic A Chance

Santa Claus origin stories are legion, and somehow all the more charming for their variety, but the truly screwball versions seem to have their own magical attraction. There may be many that are quite similar, but it’s hard to beat the pure draw of something like L. Frank Baum’s The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus. Similarly, Matt Haig’s 2015 book, A Boy Called Christmas, bears little resemblance to anything else you may have heard about how the merry toymaker came to deliver joy to the world.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Magic Carpet Ride#Peppa Pig World#Powerpoint#Blur S Parklife#Wishy#Tristram Kenton
EW.com

Encanto review: Disney's magical realist take on superheroes is charming but breezy

The latest stop on Disney Animation Studios' world tour, following Raya and the Last Dragon's riff on Fantasy Asia earlier this year, is Colombia. The most famous work of art to come out of Colombia (and a strong contender for the designation of greatest novel ever written) is Gabriel Garcia Marquez's One Hundred Years of Solitude, and the studio's new film Encanto pays homage to that magical realist masterwork with its story of a multi-generational family blessed by wonderful enchantments.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Prince Harry reveals new pastime he couldn't do at London home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex give royal fans glimpses into their gorgeous Montecito home via virtual appearances, and on Wednesday, Prince Harry joined a video call for The Legacy Award unveiling a huge telescope in the background. While the large prop could be just for decorative purposes, it is...
CELEBRITIES
Vice

TikTok Users Claim a Magic Song Is Changing Their Lives

Users on TikTok are claiming a magic song is changing their life. People on TikTok have claimed that making a video using the song “Time In Oblivion” by IANO and saving it in your drafts will cause something “life changing” to happen to you. This is yet another expression of the wellness trend of “manifesting,” which is basically just thinking about good things happening until they happen.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
E! News

Helen Mirren Is Unrecognizable as She Transforms Into Israel's "Iron Lady" Golda Meir for New Film

Watch: Helen Mirren Talks "Solos" & Getting Into TikTok. From Queen Elizabeth II to Catherine the Great, Helen Mirren has played many powerful historical women. So it only makes sense that the 76-year-old actress has been cast in the role of Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, the only woman to ever hold the office. The movie will follow Meir as she works with the all-male Cabinet during the Yom Kippur War of 1973.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Telegraph

The Nutcracker, Royal Ballet, review: culturally aware, non-distanced, and utterly magical

The celebrated producer-choreographer Peter Wright celebrates his 95th birthday tomorrow, making him five years older than the Royal Ballet itself. It has been said that he is producer first and a choreographer second, and there is something in this: his steps don’t have, say, the Schubertian lyricism of Frederick Ashton, the psycho-sexual abandon of Kenneth MacMillan, or the eye-popping originality of either.
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Asim Chaudhry to Host 2021 British Independent Film Awards

Asim Chaudhry, the British comic best known for playing Chabuddy G in hit BBC mockumentary series People Just Do Nothing, is set to host this Sunday’s British Independent Film Awards ceremony. Chaudhry — who also appeared in such titles as Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Mirror – Bandersnatch and has The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, What’s Love Got to Do With It and Netflix’s Sandman adaptation coming up — will oversee the festivities as the BIFAs return to an in-person event at London’s Old Billingsgate this weekend. The pandemic saw BIFA live-stream the 2020 awards in February this year. “After a...
MOVIES
Courier-Express

Brockway drama takes a magic carpet ride

BROCKWAY – It’s a whole new world for the drama club at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School. The first production under new director Ryan Carter will be Aladdin Junior, a school-based show from the 1992 Disney cartoon. Curtain goes up on the kingdom of Agrabah in Brockway at 7 p.m. on December 2 at the high school auditorium.
BROCKWAY, PA
kitsapdailynews.com

Television review: ‘Get Back’ brings into focus the real Beatles working their magic

Three-part television docuseries on Disney+ (2021) A half-century ago, The Beatles reigned supreme across the land in the heyday of AM radio and rec room hi-fi turntables. Like many youngsters who were another decade or so away from scoring a coveted driver’s license, I lived and breathed in anticipation of hearing the newest release from the 20th century’s greatest musical group in the band’s final few years.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Parasite, Eyes Wide Shut and Shaun the Sheep: what’s new to streaming in Australia in December

“This comet is what we call a planet killer,” says a scientist (Rob Morgan) in director Adam McKay’s new black comedy sci-fi – because nothing is funnier than the end of the world. Meryl Streep’s president Janie Orlean hears this dire prediction for the fate of the human race and informs astronomers (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) of her ingenious plan: “Sit tight and assess.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Best podcasts of the week: the reality show that ridiculed its trans star

In 2004, when There’s Something About Miriam was touted as the next big thing, ratings were more important than duty of care in reality TV. This podcast goes beyond the reality show that saw six men competing to win cash and Miriam Rivera’s love – and exploited the trans star’s identity as its “twist”. It recalls Miriam as a superstar on the New York ball scene and celebrates her life as a pioneer, rather than a victim of cruelty.
ENTERTAINMENT
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham crashes fiancée Nicola Peltz's 'girls' night' with special gesture

It's no secret that Brooklyn Beckham is a fan of cooking, often taking to Instagram to share videos of his culinary creations with his 12.9 million followers. On Sunday, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son put his cooking skills to the test once again. This time, the 22-year-old whipped up an Italian-inspired meal for his fiancée Nicola Peltz and her friends as the actress enjoyed a girls' night in the duo's $10.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

68K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy