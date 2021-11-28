ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Rural leaders fear they’ll miss out on infrastructure money | Analysis

By Special to the Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RXd26_0d8RjDuq00

By Aallyah Wright

For decades, rural communities have struggled to maintain crumbling roads and bridges in the face of shrinking tax bases and diminishing resources. COVID-19 has only made the situation worse, by halting infrastructure projects and diverting public resources away from repaving roads to public health.

In theory, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed last week should provide a huge boost. Much of that money will flow to state governments, with the most populous states getting the largest amounts. Then cities, towns and counties will compete for grants and loans, with state officials deciding who gets what. Federal officials will maintain control of about $120 billion , part of which will be doled out through competitive grants.

But rural leaders worry that they lack the staff and matching dollars to compete with bigger cities for their fair share of the bounty.

“In small, conservative states like Nebraska [for example], we’ve seen challenges with responding to federal stimulus dollars,” said Johnathan Hladik, policy director for the Center for Rural Affairs.

“And in many circumstances,” he said, “there isn’t the internal infrastructure to accept federal money, develop ideas for how it could be spent, develop regulations for how it should be spent, and go ahead and implement it.”

State agencies ought to help small communities that don’t have the people or money to compete with larger neighbors, said Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and the newly elected president of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.

For some rural and small-town communities, sometimes the question isn’t whether they can secure the funds, Wilson said in an interview, but rather: “Can they actually close the deal on the grant, implement the grant and not find themselves in all kinds of trouble because of not following federal regulations or not being accustomed to it?

“Those are real issues that happen in rural communities all across the country today.”

Jobs and transit: Officials explain how infrastructure law will benefit African Americans

In Doraville, Ga., for example, Mayor Joseph Geierman said his staff is too small to have a dedicated grant writer, which might hurt the town’s chances to get federal money. And because Doraville’s tax base is so small, Geierman worries the town, which has about 10,000 residents, will miss out on any money that requires cost-sharing or matching funds.

If his administration applied for $1 million and had to cover 20% of the cost on its own, he said, it wouldn’t be able to do it.

Metropolitan-based government planning organizations often are the entities doling out funds, he pointed out, leaving towns to compete with one another in often elaborate processes.

“You got to work through their methodology,” Geierman said. “And sometimes, it doesn’t always seem very clear about how determinations are being made about who does or doesn’t get the funding.”

Hladik, of the Center for Rural Affairs, said state agencies have to market their plans to their communities.

“It’s very important for a state to take this seriously, to think about a robust outreach campaign and think about communicating directly with these boards, with these municipalities, with these communities, laying out the expectation, laying out the opportunity and encouraging feedback from everyone, because it’s so easy just to sit back and let this opportunity pass,” Hladik said. “And I’m afraid that’s what’s going to end up happening for some people.”

State leaders are pledging they’ll be fair.

In an email, Natalie Dale, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Transportation, said the department “is committed to working hand in hand with our local partners to ensure that the benefits of the historic infrastructure bill are felt in their individual communities.”

House Dems pass Biden’s $1.85T domestic policy bill; Pa. lawmakers split on party lines

But in Georgia and other states, many rural officials and residents, particularly Black people, have their doubts. For decades, federal infrastructure money has flowed to some communities at the expense of others—especially communities of color.

Faith Dixon, a Black Lives Matter leader in North Dakota, said she was excited when she heard about the massive infrastructure deal, particularly the money to improve water systems and roads.

But she said questions such as, “Will the money go back into communities that are underrepresented?” and “Will it actually be used to build up rural communities?” began to cloud her mind.

“We see the streets are not fixed. We see potholes. We don’t see a lot of nice buildings, but we do see in [affluent] areas … new bridges, new parks, new streets,” Dixon said. “We want to make sure that that money is well spent. And that money is put back into the community.”

In Clarksdale, Mississippi, a predominately Black town where about 36% of people live in poverty, Mayor Chuck Espy said the town has struggled to pay for infrastructure repairs for years.

In 2019, voters passed an infrastructure bond bill to mitigate flood issues, pave sidewalks and repair bridges, but the city had to find matching grant opportunities to help offset the tax increase on residents. After applying for various grants, in 2020 the city received a federal Community Block Development Grant and funding from the state transportation department. Even then, at least one project’s fate was dependent on more grant funding, the Clarksdale Press Register reported .

“We talk about delivering for the Delta, but the upper echelon of [state lawmakers] attempts to take care of the Gulf Coast and east Mississippi first,” Espy said. “They need to honor what they’ve always said, ‘To make sure those dollars are disproportionately and equally distributed.’”

Jas N Smith, a spokesperson for the Mississippi Department of Transportation, said the agency will secure funding for as many local projects as it can, but that will depend on the amount of available money and the scope of projects being proposed.

In addition to the state’s transportation commissioners and internal engineers, Smith said the county governments play a role in ranking and prioritizing infrastructure projects and which towns should receive funds. And project decisions can depend on population, time, need and safety, he said.

Smith said his agency has always prioritized projects that need to get done for safety reasons.

“If there’s a major safety concern, we’re gonna find a way to do what needs to be done to make the highway safe for everyone, but that means some of the other projects that weren’t safety-based got pushed back some.”

However, there isn’t a plan right now, Smith said, for how funds will be rolled out or to whom.

Hladik called on state officials to heed the concerns of rural leaders as they receive more information about the rollout of the infrastructure package.

“The local leaders we have in rural communities are just trying to do their best,” he said. “They’re just making sure that the roads have gravel on them.”

Aallyah Wright is a reporter for Stateline, an initiative of the Pew Charitable Trusts, where this story first appeared .

The post Rural leaders fear they’ll miss out on infrastructure money | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Happy Trails Pa. looks to big boost from infrastructure bill to build, connect rail trails

'We need to finish big pieces that cost a lot of money. That’s why the infrastructure bill could not have come at a better time,' said Elaine Paul Schaefer, executive director of the Schuylkill River Greenway. The post Happy Trails Pa. looks to big boost from infrastructure bill to build, connect rail trails appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Recorder

Officials hope to see Dug Road reopen with federal infrastructure bill money

ZANESVILLE — Dug Road would be open to commuters again if local officials get what they want out of the recently passed federal infrastructure bill. On Thursday, Zanesville City Councilman Todd Ware and representatives from the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council and the Communications Workers of America union spoke at Putnam Hill Park, about what the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act could mean for Zanesville and Muskingum County.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota Governor Walz praises sugar beet farmers for creating jobs and feeding the world

(Fargo, ND) -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz spoke to Red River Valley sugar beet farmers Thursday at their annual conference in Fargo. "You have a powerful voice for a relatively small number of people because this industry not only creates good jobs out here, it has a ripple effects across the country and it is part of a system that feeds the world, that clothes the world, that powers the world," said Walz.
MINNESOTA STATE
beavercountyradio.com

Infrastructure Bill’s Broadband Funds to Support Rural Pennsylvanians

MILL CREEK, Pa. — The trillion-dollar infrastructure bill passed by Congress last month includes $65 billion to provide better internet access to rural and low-income communities. Pennsylvanians see the internet as a necessity to their economic future. In Huntingdon County, issues with getting online led to the founding of the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Effect of infrastructure law money on N.C. public transit

The trillion-dollar infrastructure law will send millions to North Carolina for public transit. Mary Helen Jones talks with Jason Coupet and Kai Monast, public transit experts with N.C. State University, about the potential effect on public transit systems here.
TRAFFIC
Enid News and Eagle

State municipal, tribal officials say infrastructure money needed

WASHINGTON — Mayors and tribes across Oklahoma have lists miles long of projects they hope to fund with some of the more than $5 billion that has been unlocked for Oklahoma by the federal infrastructure bill. The $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law on Nov. 16 authorizes spending to...
ENID, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Espy
KX News

North Dakota to receive more than $63M for water infrastructure

Next year, North Dakota will be receiving more than $63 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for water infrastructure. The $63,041,000 will be used for wastewater and drinking water projects. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan says this funding will help create jobs all while updating the nation’s water infrastructure and addressing issues like lead […]
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Food pantry looking forward to more infrastructure money coming to N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday will be a big day for infrastructure in the Queen City. Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Charlotte, talking about the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This nearly $1 trillion bill will help fund a lot things, including...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Rural Communities#Stimulus Bill
Winona Daily News

Sen. Klobuchar: How infrastructure bill will benefit Minnesota’s rural communities

In my travels across our state I often hear from people about the need to improve our infrastructure in rural areas. Minnesotans see problems with our infrastructure every day as they drive over one too many potholes in the winter, face significant delays to access materials and equipment for their businesses, or are unable to connect to high-speed internet.
MINNESOTA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Warner, Kaine announce $5.4M for rural community infrastructure

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine have announced $5,493,100 in federal funding from the USDA to improve infrastructure in rural communities across the Commonwealth. The funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, the Community Facilities...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
Dallas News

An internet crisis in rural Texas threatens access for families as money runs out

Rural Texans face an imminent connectivity crisis after almost two years in a pandemic that emphasized the need for widespread access to the internet. A state-administered fund that supports the rural internet infrastructure is depleted, decreasing payments to providers by roughly 70% since the beginning of the year. Now bills are increasing for customers in small towns as providers dig into their own reserves and consider shutting down services entirely.
TEXAS STATE
abc12.com

Whitmer directs state agencies to prepare for infrastructure money

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - With billions of dollars on the way to Michigan from the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants to make sure the money provides the biggest benefit possible. Whitmer issued a directive to all state agencies and departments this week with a series of...
LANSING, MI
pdjnews.com

USDA invests $222 million in rural community infrastructure to help people in 44 states

United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Under Secretary for Rural Development Xochitl Torres Small announced that USDA is investing $222 million to build and improve critical community facilities (PDF, 729 KB) in 44 states, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico. This community infrastructure funding will benefit nearly 2.5 million people in rural communities. It also includes …
ECONOMY
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
275K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy