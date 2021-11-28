ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Moscow says 27 more Russian diplomats due to leave U.S. in January

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k3cT7_0d8RhuMJ00

MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30.

"Our diplomats are being expelled...A large group of my comrades, 27 people with families, will leave us on January 30... We are facing a serious staff shortage," Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said in a video interview for the Soloviev Live Youtube channel aired late on Saturday.

Russia has previously said that over 100 of its diplomats with families had been forced to leave the United States since 2016 when the relationship between the two countries worsened.

As of Oct. 29, nearly 200 Russian diplomats were still in their jobs in the United States, included the staff of the Russian mission to the United Nations, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

President Joe Biden's administration said last month that the staff of the U.S. mission in Russia had shrunk to 120 from 1,200 in early 2017 after a series of expulsions and restrictions, and it was difficult to continue with anything other than a caretaker presence at the embassy. read more

The U.S. Embassy in Moscow stopped processing non-diplomatic visas this year and added Russians to a list of "homeless nationals" who can apply for visas in third countries. read more

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 46

Jason Ball
4d ago

Sounds like to me like Russia is exaggerating not to mention the fact that they’re partnering and wargame with our enemy and we’re supposed to trust them knows it all Russia does it stick it snows and situation involving the United States china Israel Syria so on and so forth also helping The Iranian people! Do you believe in the United States if they expel people maybe shouldn’t be partnering with our enemies not to mention the fact they injured a convoy of Americans ramming them off the road and intimidating or a convoy with attack helicopters so maybe they should stop the bullying behavior

Reply
4
Guest
4d ago

US keeps sending away Russian diplomats based upon the faults accusations… Instead of getting closer in difficult time our goverment keeps building the wall between countries and keeps lying about Russians. And we, the sheep, keep trusting them…

Reply(3)
7
John Wheeler
4d ago

lol they better hope they don't have to spend a night in Memphis or Chicago they might not make it home lol

Reply
9
Related
Washington Post

Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine

The CIA discovered something scary in October: Russia was moving troops toward the Ukrainian border — and, unlike in previous border thrusts, was making secret plans about how to use them. The agency also worried that the potential conflict zone didn’t appear to be just the eastern sliver of Ukraine...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Belarus ‘ready’ to receive nuclear weapons from Russia, Lukashenko says in warning to Nato

The president of Belarus has suggested his nation will take advantage of access it has to nuclear weapons via its Russian ally, should Nato decide to arm parts of Europe with similar machinery.It comes amid increasing tensions between Alexander Lukashenko and the EU over the current migrant crisis on the border shared by Belarus and Poland. Less than two weeks ago, Jens Stoltenberg, Nato’s secretary-general, announced in a statement that US nuclear weapons currently stationed inside Germany could well be moved to “other European countries” dependant on a decision about which territories leaders want them to sit in.“It is...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Maria Zakharova
parabolicarc.com

Russia Threatens to Destroy U.S. GPS Satellite Constellation

Well, this was a rather frightening thing to wake up to this morning. GPS World reports:. The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. On the...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#The United Nations#Foreign Ministry#The U S Embassy#Russians
Washington Examiner

On NATO expansion, Russia goes for the jugular

Russia is demanding that the United States agree to "legal guarantees" not to expand NATO and not to deploy intermediate-range ballistic missiles in Europe. Absent that, Vladimir Putin implies that war may follow. Putin is now demanding "agreements that exclude any further NATO moves to the east and the deployment...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss warns Vladimir Putin against ‘strategic mistake’ of Ukraine invasion

The UK’s foreign secretary Liz Truss has warned Russian president Vladimir Putin against making a “strategic mistake” by launching an invasion of Ukraine.The senior minister accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, as Nato allies gathered in Latvia to consider how to respond to Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border.Suggesting the Kremlin was stirring up tensions, Ms Truss said: “We will support Ukraine and stability in the western Balkans … we will stand with our fellow democracies against Russia’s malign activity.”The foreign secretary also warned: “Any action by Russia to undermine the freedom and democracy that our partners enjoy...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Russia's top diplomat accuses the US and NATO of risking a 'nightmare scenario of military confrontation' amid tensions over Ukraine

Sergey Lavrov accused the US of risking a "nightmare scenario" in Europe. The top Russian diplomat said NATO was "irresponsibly" expanding its military infrastucture toward Rusisa. Meanwhile, NATO has expressed concerns Russia is on the verge of invading Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday accused the US and...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia orders some US embassy staff to leave country

Russia ordered U.S. Embassy staff who have been in Moscow for more than three years to leave the country by Jan. 31, a move that comes a day before diplomats hold talks to address the worsening relationship between the two countries. Foreign Ministry officials on Wednesday indicated that the decision...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

236K+
Followers
248K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy