EDITORIAL: 'Dopesick' does right by Appalachia

Dopesick hasn’t been an easy watch. It explored the pure evil behind the proliferation of OxyContin, and the sweeping epidemic of addiction and death that followed. Though hindered somewhat by its flip-flopping through time and some clunky exposition, Hulu’s limited series—which just wrapped up its final episode—still made the case for itself as essential, even educational television. For all of the murmurings most of us have heard about the Sacklers (or “members of the Sackler family,” as their lawyers are fond of emailing me whenever we post a story), Dopesick clearly laid things out in no uncertain terms, never holding back on calling out the outrageous behavior at the heart of this horror. Yet no matter how cartoonish Purdue’s rotten cabal may have appeared onscreen, it was only reflecting a bitter truth.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO