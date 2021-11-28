JOHNSTON: On long winter nights, a fire soothes the soul

Experience Eastern State's historic cellblocks at dusk! Night Tours: Winter Holidays includes everything we offer by day and more!. Grab a drink and a bite to eat in The Fair Chance Beer Garden. Compose holiday cards for people who are currently incarcerated and reflect on the challenges facing families separated by incarceration during the holidays. Roast s'mores while viewing historic holiday photos and watching films about contemporary holiday celebrations in American prisons. View Eastern State artifacts at a limited-time Pop-Up Museum. Plus, bring a new, unwrapped toy or children's book to donate to our Holiday Toy Drive, which runs through December 22!
