JOHNSTON: On long winter nights, a fire soothes the soul

By DONNIE JOHNSTON
Culpeper Star Exponent
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT is tough getting used to these long nights. A month ago, it was light until after 6 p.m. Now it is dark at 5. In three more weeks the sun will be going down at 4:45. This is the time of year when those who commute or even work 9-to-5...

