Bulls at Knicks—RJ Barrett for the Knicks is listed as questionable with an illness. He tried to give it a go on Tuesday but played only nine minutes and didn’t return. Reserve Colby White out with COVID for the Bulls. The core are healthy for the Bulls. New York continues to fail to string back to back wins together as they dropped a 112-110 road defeat at Brooklyn. They have not won consecutive games since October 30th. In the month of November the Knicks sat 25th in offensive efficiency with 105.6 points per 100 possessions. Bulls responded from a three point defeat with a 14 point home win to Charlotte on Monday. Chicago has two days of rest in this spot. Chicago offense trending well past five games by hitting on 49% with 38% from three point range. Play Chicago -2.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO