After six consecutive wins, the Milwaukee Bucks (12-8) have a chance to overtake the Chicago Bulls on Sunday as the leaders in the Central Division with a win over the Indiana Pacers (9-12). Since missing a game with a sore ankle on November 12 against Boston, Giannis Antetokounmpo has averaged 27.9 points 11.6 rebounds and six assists per game over his last seven starts. Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis in on a four-game double-double streak, and had 21 points with 11 rebounds in a win on Monday against the Bulls. Pacers forward TJ Warren (foot) is out, while Milwaukee will be without Brook Lopez (back) and Donte DiVincenzo (ankle).

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO