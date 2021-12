It didn't feel like Christmas last year without Jack Cleaver's holiday Christmas Village and train display, but the event returned this weekend and will also have showings this coming weekend, December 4 and 5, from 1-4 p.m. at his home located at 1507 Front Street in Ridgway. As he does every year, Jack opens his doors to the public, all for a good cause, with donations this year going towards Ridgway's Downtown Summer Flower program. The train and miniature collection is the product of years of collecting, fixing, and acquiring enough batteries to run over 100 separate pieces. Stop on by next weekend if you missed his showcase this weekend.

RIDGWAY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO