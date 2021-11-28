ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

USGS reports earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.5 strikes northern Peru

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LIMA, Peru (AP) — USGS reports earthquake with...

The Independent

Peru earthquake: Large 7.5-magnitude tremors hit South American country, seismologists confirm

A “major” earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has struck northern Peru, with some damage to homes and several minor injuries reported.The tremor occurred in a sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest, some 45 kilometres northwest of the city of Barranca, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.While it was extremely strong, at a depth around 110km it was also relatively deep underground – which typically limits damages and casualties but results in tremors being felt in a larger area.Authorities in neighbouring Ecuador said the quake was felt in 19 of its 24 provinces – and the EMSC received...
ENVIRONMENT
KSBW.com

M2.7 Earthquake Strikes in South Bay: USGS

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — A preliminary 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday morning near Morgan Hill, according to theUnited States Geological Survey. The quake, centered about 6 miles east-northeast of Morgan Hill, struck at 8:07 a.m., the USGS said. No other information was immediately available.
MORGAN HILL, CA
St. Joseph Post

USGS: Magnitude 4 earthquake shakes southeast Missouri

WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A minor earthquake shook residents of southeastern Missouri, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The survey said a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne County, with the epicenter near Williamsville. The Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a statement online...
MISSOURI STATE
WTOP

AP Top U.S. News at 12:43 a.m. EST

School chief: Discipline not needed for boy before shooting. Mostly white jury nearly set for trial in Wright death. Murder charge for Ohio deputy in Casey Goodson Jr. shooting. ‘We just feel it’: Racism plagues US military academies. Few want Roe overturned, but abortion opinions vary widely. ‘The fire that’s...
POLITICS

