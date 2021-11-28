USGS reports earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.5 strikes northern Peru

A “major” earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has struck northern Peru, with some damage to homes and several minor injuries reported.The tremor occurred in a sparsely populated region of the Amazon rainforest, some 45 kilometres northwest of the city of Barranca, the Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.While it was extremely strong, at a depth around 110km it was also relatively deep underground – which typically limits damages and casualties but results in tremors being felt in a larger area.Authorities in neighbouring Ecuador said the quake was felt in 19 of its 24 provinces – and the EMSC received...

