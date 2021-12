The United States this week resumed long-delayed indirect nuclear talks with Iran in a very weak position. Recent meetings with senior defense officials from our closest Middle Eastern ally, Israel, were the most pessimistic I can recall. They perceive America as checked out, adrift, pusillanimous, unfeared and desperate to avoid military confrontation and Iran as emboldened and nearing the nuclear-weapons threshold. These conditions herald a major Israel-Iran war, and US and Israeli policies need to adjust to prepare for it.

