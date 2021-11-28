ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Movie Review | Disney’s ‘Encanto’ never quite hits home

By Mark Meszoros
Eureka Times-Standard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWalt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th feature film is almost unbelievably gorgeous. (We say “almost” only because the studio’s previous production, March’s “Raya and the Last Dragon,” was similarly striking.) The film’s Colombia-inspired designs and brilliant specular highlights suggest that, a few months from now, this should be the film you see...

www.times-standard.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
romper.com

All The Nights The Grinch Airs On TV In 2021

This holiday season, get a triple dose of the mean one we know as Mr. Grinch starting with the original 1966 animated classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, narrated by the late Boris Karloff. Fun fact: The bass vocalist on the original song “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” was the vocal artist Thurl Ravenscroft, who is also known for his work on the original Tony the Tiger.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

What’s Coming to Disney Plus in December 2021

As 2021 comes to a close, Disney Plus is adding heaps of new titles for the holiday season. Subscribers can ring in the season with holiday programs including “Christmas…Again?!” on Dec. 3 and both “Home Alone 4” and “Home Alone: The Holiday Heist” on Dec. 17. The new titles follow the recently released “Home Sweet Home Alone,” starring Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper and Archie Yates. The animated Colombian family film “Encanto” will be available for free on Disney Plus starting Dec. 24. The heartwarming and magical film, which features original songs written by “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, is currently playing in theaters...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
John Leguizamo
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Byron Howard
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
energy941.com

Listen to win tickets to see Disney’s Encanto!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.
MOVIES
storycityherald.com

Disney's 'Encanto' held over at Story Theater

The Walt Disney animated feature "Encanto" will be held over Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Story Theater in Story City. Shows are Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., with special matinees on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 and it's rated PG.
STORY CITY, IA
ComicBook

Two Disney+ Movies Beat Netflix in Top Ten Streaming Charts

The latest streaming numbers are in from Nielsen, and the two movies holding the top spots the week of October 18th to the 24th come from Disney+, beating its main competition in Netflix. The Marvel Studios film Black Widow —the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ — and Hocus Pocus came in first and second place, respectively. Netflix rounds out the Top 5 with The Forgotten Battle in third place, Going In Style in fourth, and Night Teeth (2021) in fifth. Ironically, both Disney+ and Netflix have five movies a piece in the Top 10.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Brooklyn Nine Nine#K Hdr
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Grab Your Cosmos! HBO Max Drops the First Full-Length ‘And Just Like That...’ Trailer

Drop everything you’re doing, because HBO Max dropped the first official trailer for the highly anticipated Sex and the City reboot. The streaming service just released a full-length teaser for And Just Like That…, which stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kristin Davis (Charlotte) and Cynthia Nixon (Miranda). Oh, and how could we forget about Chris Noth (Mr. Big)?
MOVIES
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Encanto – can you stream the new Disney movie?

How can I watch the new Disney movie Encanto? One of the most anticipated animated movies of 2021 is just around the corner, and needless to say, all of us lovers of musicals, fantasy and general wholesomeness can’t wait. Set in Colombia, Encanto follows the magical Madrigal family, who all...
MOVIES
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: New ‘Encanto’-Inspired Mural Debuts at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With the latest Disney animated film, Encanto, about to hit theaters, a new mural inspired by the film is now on display at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The new piece of artwork can be found near a backstage entrance at Discovery Island, between Pizzafari and Creature Comforts, not far from the mural inspired by the puppets of the Merry Menagerie.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Encanto stars praise Disney movie's Colombian representation

Encanto stars Diane Guerrero and John Leguizamo have praised the new Disney movie's "powerful" Latin American representation, and its involvement of Colombian voice actors and artists. Set in a fantasy version of the country, Encanto follows Mirabel (Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz), the only member of the Madrigal family who wasn't...
MOVIES
dapsmagic.com

Disney’s Encanto Soundtrack Now Available

BURBANK, CA – Nov. 19, 2021 –Available today from Walt Disney Records, the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Tony®- and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with original score by award-winning composer Germaine Franco (“Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Little,” “Tag”). The soundtrack also features “Colombia, Mi Encanto” by Carlos Vives and Sebastián Yatra performs the original song “Dos Oruguitas” in Spanish in the film, as well as the English language version of the song, in the end-credits. The physical soundtrack will be available on Dec. 17 and is available for pre-order. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” opens in theaters November 24, 2021.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Review: Disney's animated 'Encanto' effortlessly enchants

Mirabel is extraordinary, in that when it comes to her family, she is totally normal. That's the set-up for Disney's absolutely charming new animated musical “Encanto,” which flips the typical children's movie script. Instead of few magical people amid a sea of ordinary, here the ordinary is, well, weird. “I...
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Movie review: 'Encanto' a charming tale of magical new Disney family

They’re gifted and they’re kooky, even a little spooky, it’s not the Addams Family, but the Magical Madrigals. The latest Disney Animation film, “Encanto,” sweeps audiences away to a colorful, enchanted world of Colombian magical realism, introducing the Madrigal family, who have each been granted extraordinary gifts, except one, our heroine, Mirabel (Stefanie Beatriz), who has yet to discover her own personal magic.
MOVIES
New York Post

‘Encanto’ review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s music soars in Disney film

Disney continues to prove there’s more to its animated movies today than just Pixar with the first-rate “Encanto” — in theaters Nov. 24 and streaming on Disney Plus Dec. 24. OK, it’s no “Frozen” — a “Let It Go” only comes around once every couple of ice ages — but...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy