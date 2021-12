The Appalachian State Mountaineers and Hartford Hawks are trying to break out of slumps on Monday when the teams meet in a nonconference game in Boone, N.C. Both teams have a lot of experience on their rosters, and the Mountaineers (3-4) made the NCAA Tournament last season while the Hawks (0-5) went 15-9. But neither team has been scoring a lot this season, with Hatrford scoring 67 points per game and App State averaging less than 68 per game. Hartford will be playing its fifth game away from home, while the Mountaineers have played six straight on its home floor. The teams have met once before, with ASU winning 70-61 in 2013.

BOONE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO