Chilly and breezy end to the weekend

By Liz McGiffin
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday: Windy, cold, chance for snow showers. High 40. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, then chance for rain late. High 46. More cloudy and chilly conditions are on the way for the end of the weekend and start of the workweek. As a cold front continues to push east, we’re left...

www.nbc4i.com

hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Cold front approaching, flooding possible this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Unsettled weather will persist through the forecast period. A cold front will move across the island chain Thursday night and Friday then stall near the Big Island Saturday. Low pressure will drop down toward the state later in the weekend and on into early next week with wet weather expected across portions of the state. However with this type of weather scenario, it is very difficult to pin down impact details. Heavy rainfall will be a threat and shower bands may line up over portions of the state for extended periods of time, increasing the threat for flooding. Winds will be blowing from the south and southwest later this weekend into early next week. Some areas over and downwind of terrain may see locally gusty winds at times.
HONOLULU, HI
#Rain And Snow
Fox 19

Sunny and 60s ahead of snow

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday and Friday will be the weather days we have been waiting for. High temperatures will reach the low 60s under sunny skies Thursday. That’s nearly 20 degrees above the normal high for this time of year. Our record high on this date is 75 degrees, set...
CINCINNATI, OH
hometownstations.com

Breezy & mild Thursday - cooling trend to start the weekend

A very mild and breezy start to our Thursday with temperatures close to 50°. Daytime highs will top out in the middle 50s. A passing cold front will bring increased clouds and a slim shower chance late morning into early afternoon. Skies should clear for plentiful sunshine by late afternoon. A southwest wind this morning will shift to the northwest this afternoon. Gusts will reach up to 30 mph.
LIMA, OH
wearegreenbay.com

Mild for Thursday, watching chances at snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Today: High temperatures will be running above average for Thursday, into the mid 40s. Partly cloudy skies will be in the area throughout the day. Wind gusts may climb over 20 mph. Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies to start, but a...
local21news.com

Mild and windy evening, heading into a chilly weekend

PENNSYLVANIA — MILD & WINDY EVENING:. ***WIND ADVISORY FOR FRANKLIN COUNTY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT***. West winds, especially across the ridge tops, could approach 50 mph this afternoon and tonight across Franklin county. It will turn a bit windy this afternoon and evening with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WHIO Dayton

Clear, chilly tonight; Rain chances return this weekend

TODAY: Just a few clouds around this evening with temperatures falling from the 50s. Skies stay mainly clear overnight with diminishing winds. Lows in the lower to middle 30s, according to Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist McCall Vrydaghs. FRIDAY: A mainly dry day except for a few sprinkles or flurries...
KMBC.com

Record Heat This Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly sunny and very warm. High 73. Mostly sunny and warm Friday. High 66. Increasing clouds Saturday with easterly winds at 10-15 gusting 20 mph. Cooler. High 51. Scattered clouds and some sunshine Sunday with south winds becoming northerly at 15 gusting 25 mph. High 56.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc57.com

Fair & chilly start to the weekend

Temperatures fall into Saturday, light rain / drizzle is possible early Friday, otherwise it's a fair but chilly start to the weekend. The end of the weekend is wet before another drop in temperatures. Plan on rain Sunday with highs near 50, then highs struggle to break the freezing mark early next week. We will be cold enough for snow to fall, but the ground, and even the air is likely too warm for snow to stick. The best chance of accumulation is Tuesday night into early Wednesday, when lows fall into the mid-20s.
fox29.com

Weather Authority: Breezy, chilly Friday ahead

PHILADELPHIA - Cold air from the northwest will pit temperatures back into the 40s on Friday with gusts that will make conditions feel even colder. Don't expect temperatures on Friday to surpass the mid-40s. The wind will stop around sunset, and it's a quiet weekend ahead. FOX 29's Drew Anderson...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
localdvm.com

Ending the week still breezy

Overnight, a cold front will push through the area continuing our breezy conditions, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains as temperatures will range from near freezing in the mountains to the upper 40s near the Bay. Slightly cooler air will build across the area Friday, but temperatures are still forecast to be above normal for early December, by about 10 degrees! Friday should also result in another dry day. The weekend will start off with high pressure and mostly sunny skies, but clouds will be on the increase Sunday as a second cold front approaches from the west. Temperatures will still be above normal and range from the upper 40s to the mid-50s. Monday, a warm front will help to bring back some warmer air and light showers ahead of the cold frontal passage Monday afternoon. Cold air behind this front increases’ chances for wintry weather in mountains early Tuesday morning, otherwise most of the viewing region will be cold, but sunny on Tuesday afternoon. The quiet, sunny weather will be short-lived; however, as the next system sets up for Wednesday. This storm has the potential to bring some snow, mostly for areas well west of I-95, changing over to rain by the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid-40s to the upper 50s through the first half of next week, the exception being cooler on Tuesday. Lows will mostly be in the 30s, with the coldest temps being on Monday night.
NBC4 Columbus

Mild temps heading into the weekend for Columbus area

Friday: Mostly cloudy morning, clearing later, light am mix north, high 50. It was a very mild day today with highs back into the upper 50s to lower 60s around our area. We will see partly cloudy skies overnight tonight with lows a few degrees above normal. Friday a weak disturbance will work across the northern part of the state and may spill some very light moisture into our northern counties by mid-morning to early afternoon. Otherwise, clouds will increase in the morning and decrease in the afternoon with highs near 50 in town, and 40s north.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago welcomes above average temps ahead of the weekend

CHICAGO - The sun isn’t even up yet and already temperatures are running about 10 degrees above the normal high for early December. Skies are mostly cloudy and there’s a small chance of a light shower between about 6-9 a.m. The rest of the day will be breezy and mild with increasing sunshine.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Warm And Windy Thursday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today’s going to be a warm one with high temperatures around 60 degrees. If we hit the 60-degree mark it would be the first of the month. It may not be something as unusual as you are thinking. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Over the past decade, we have seen on average three December days, 27 total days, with temperatures at 60 degrees or higher. While most years saw at least one December day at 60 or higher, we had no 60 degree days...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Warmer, But Blustery Thursday Before Temperatures Drop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a mild afternoon with lots of sunshine, a few isolated light showers moved across the state on Wednesday night. On Thursday a very mild south west flow of air will warm us up into the low 60s, which is 10 degrees above normal! It will be blustery, though Thursday afternoon in the Baltimore region with wind gusts of 30 MPH possible. In Western Maryland, wind gusts of up to 65 MPH are possible. A wide range of wind threats across the state. It will be blustery in the #Baltimore area with gusts of 30 MPH possible but western #Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE

