Man City vs West Ham live stream: how to watch Premier League from anywhere

By Kevin Lynch
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowing some of their best form since Pep Guardiola took on the Etihad hot seat, Man City face a stern test of their title credentials today as they face David Moyes' buoyant Hammers. Read on to find out how to watch Man City vs West Ham online and get a Premier...

The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
90min.com

Manchester City predicted lineup vs West Ham - Premier League

In form Manchester City welcome West Ham United to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon in an enticing clash at the sharp end of the Premier League table. Guardiola's litany of stars come into the contest on the back of four consecutive victories, the latest of which sealed their place as Champions League group winners ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and their much feared front three. West Ham may not pose quite the same high profile firepower but could well prove to be a sterner test given they defend with all 11 players.
Yardbarker

Confirmed Line-ups: Man City vs West Ham (Premier League)

With top spot in Group A of their Champions League group secured, Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to put together some momentum in the Premier League and take the top spot off current leaders, Chelsea. Their next task is the high-flying Hammers, who have enjoyed an excellent start to...
ESPN

Man City feeling snowball effect as Premier League title defence gathers momentum vs. West Ham

MANCHESTER, England -- Pep Guardiola wouldn't have needed to look far for an excuse if Manchester City had dropped points in the Premier League this weekend. West Ham United arrived at the Etihad Stadium as the fourth-best team in the league, conquerors of Liverpool not so long ago. Four days after going toe-to-toe with Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain, Guardiola was again without Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden and could only name eight substitutes, two of whom were goalkeepers. The game was played in blizzard conditions so bad that halftime had to be extended to allow the pitch to be cleared of the snow, while visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski seemed happy to start the time-wasting as early as the first 15 minutes.
The Independent

Bernardo Silva’s volley inspires Manchester City to battling win at Aston Villa

Bernardo Silva’s exquisite volley inspired Manchester City to a battling 2-1 win at Aston Villa.The forward’s brilliant strike proved the difference as City were made to fight for a fourth straight Premier League win.Silva’s first-half screamer added to Ruben Dias’ opener had the champions in cruise control before Ollie Watkins’ goal after the break made life uncomfortable.Jack Grealish was a late substitute on his first return to Villa Park since his £100million summer move to the Etihad to earn a mixed reception.Chelsea’s 2-1 win at Watford made victory imperative for City and they sit a point behind the leaders in...
The Independent

Is Everton vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Liverpool are hoping to compound Everton’s misery when they travel to Goodison Park for the Merseyside derby this evening. Jurgen Klopp’s side are on a terrific run of form, having beaten Arsenal and Porto before thrashing Southampton last weekend all in the space of eight days. FOLLOW LIVE: Everton vs Liverpool – latest updatesLiverpool came into the midweek round of fixtures just two points adrift of leaders Chelsea and have already scored 39 goals in 13 Premier League games this season. However, for Everton, fortunes are far bleaker. Rafael Benitez is under increasing pressure after the Toffees limped to a...
The Independent

Farewell to John Sillett, the man with nose for one of the biggest FA Cup shocks

John Sillett, fondly known as ‘Snoz’ throughout the world of football because of his large nose, will forever be remembered for leading Coventry to FA Cup glory in 1987.The nickname suited the larger than life Sillett as he certainly had a nose for drama during a career that began at Chelsea and reached its zenith when the unfancied Sky Blues won the cup by beating Tottenham 3-2 in thrilling fashion at Wembley.It remains the only major honour in Coventry’s 138-year history.Sillett, who has died at the age of 85, said his great pal and former Chelsea team-mate Jimmy Greaves coined...
The Independent

Wolves boss Bruno Lage clear about transfer plan in the January sales

Boss Bruno Lage insisted his transfer plan was clear and vowed Wolves would not waste their money in the January sales.The head coach is keen to add to his squad next month as Wolves chase a return to Europe.Lage wanted Lille’s Renato Sanches in the summer and missed out on other targets but is keen to ensure Wolves remain strong for the second half of the season.“One thing is what I want and the people know what I want. I have seen how the competition needs to be inside our building,” he said, ahead of Wednesday’s visit of Burnley.“We need...
The Independent

Leeds condemn homophobic chants aimed at Conor Gallagher

Leeds United have condemned homophobic chanting directed at Crystal Palace’s on-loan Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher at Elland Road.England international Gallagher was subjected to taunts of “Chelsea rent boy” from the home crowd during the first half of Leeds’ 1-0 home win on Tuesday.The game had promoted the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign against homophobia.A club spokesperson said: “Overall the support from Leeds United supporters at last night’s game with Crystal Palace was magnificent. Once again the fans got behind the team and played a huge part in pushing the players on to get the late winner.“However, we are aware of...
