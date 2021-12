Manchester United are closing in on appointing Ralf Rangnick as the interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.Rangnick is currently the head of sports and development at Lokomotiv Moscow, having only joined the Russian Premier League club during the summer.Sources say that advanced discussions between United and Rangnick are ongoing over a six-month contract which would then see the 63-year-old stay on in another capacity.As reported by The Independent earlier this month, the German is keen on remaining at Old Trafford beyond the end of this season.While talks remain ongoing, United and Rangnick wish to be respectful of Lokomotiv, who...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO