ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2021 Week 12 Steelers vs Bengals – What To Watch For

By Matthew Marczi
Steelers Depot
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan the Pittsburgh Steelers stop the bleeding, after tying the winless Detroit Lions at home and then dropping a game against the Los Angeles Chargers on the road? They were on a four-game winning streak prior to recent events, and are looking to reverse their fortune once again, this time in...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

5 Pittsburgh Steelers free agents who won’t be back in 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have more money to spend next offseason, but here’s why these five free agents won’t be back in 2022. Things have not gone according to plan for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year. In Kevin Colbert’s best effort to string together a competitive roster for one final season with Ben Roethlisberger, this team fell way short of lofty expectations and Mike Tomlin’s team could be on the cusp of a rebuild.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Lockett
playpennsylvania.com

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Week 12 Betting Odds: Steelers Underdogs In AFC North Matchup

The Pittsburgh Steelers struggled to keep up with the high-powered Los Angeles Chargers offense without T.J. Watt and Joe Haden. A 27-point fourth quarter wasn’t enough for the Steelers to rally and they lost to the Chargers 41-37. However, the Steelers (+6) did cover and 71% of the money at DraftKings was on the Chargers to cover the spread. Lots of offense on both sides cashed Over (47.5) bets.
NFL
CBS Sports

Watch Bengals vs. Steelers: TV channel, live stream info, start time

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to square off in an AFC North matchup at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Paul Brown Stadium. Cincinnati will be strutting in after a victory while the Steelers will be stumbling in from a defeat. Pittsburgh was first on the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bengals vs. Steelers odds, line, how to watch, live stream: 2021 NFL picks, Week 12 predictions by top model

In the second meeting between two bitter AFC North foes this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) will visit the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) on Sunday. Last week, the Steelers' defense gave up 533 yards in a wild 41-37 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers after a settling for a 16-16 tie against the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Cincinnati shook off back-to-back losses to win 32-13 over the the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11 following its Week 10 bye. You can see what happens live when you sign up to stream Bengals vs. Steelers on Paramount+.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Ja Marr Chase#Pro Football Focus
Steelers Depot

Report: Steelers Are Signing DT Montravius Adams Off Saints Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are brining in a new defensive lineman this week, and hopefully one that will help fix the team’s run defense. According to Adam Schefter on Monday, the Steelers are signing defensive tackle Montravius Adams off of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. Adams, who played his college...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Sees ‘A Big Change In The Guard’ In AFC North With Bengals Topping Steelers

The Cincinnati Bengals have beaten the Pittsburgh Steelers in each of their last three games against one another. Cornerback Mike Hilton was on the winning side on the last two after losing in the first one, signing from the Steelers to the Bengals in free agency this offseason, and he helped put an exclamation point on yesterday’s 41-10 blowout.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Buy Or Sell: It’s Finally Zach Banner Time

The regular season marks the culmination of an extensive investigation into who your team will be that year. By this point, you’ve gone through free agency, the draft, training camp, and the preseason. You feel good in your decisions insofar as you can create clarity without having played meaningful games. But there are still plenty of uncertainties that remain, whether at the start of the regular season or the end, and new ones continually develop over time.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Steelers ‘Just Gotta Play Better’ According To Starting OL Trai Turner

Another week, another really slow start overall for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put the black and gold in a hole and eventually resulted in an embarrassing 41-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. After watching the Steelers’ defense get rolled through with ease on the ground on the opening drive, the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Explains Two Game-Changing Interceptions Against Bengals

After getting through five games without throwing an interception, Ben Roethlisberger’s streak came to an end with a whimper Sunday inside Paul Brown Stadium as the veteran signal caller threw two crucial interceptions that spotted the Bengals 10 points, which ultimately ended up giving Cincinnati enough of a runway to drop 41 points on the Steelers in a 41-10 defeat.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Heyward On Imparting Steeler Tradition To Teammates: ‘Winning Is Never Going To Get Evolved’

On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger talked about how he is constantly trying to impart tradition and history of the organization to younger players on the roster. On the heels of Roethlisberger talking on that subject, Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward, the leader of the defense, was asked what he views his role as when it comes to educating new players as they come in, and if it is similar to the way he was indoctrinated when he arrived as a rookie several years ago.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – CB James Pierre – Stock Down

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Minkah Fitzpatrick Thinks Practice Habits Must Change To Fix Steelers’ Defense

How you practice is how you play. With the way the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense is playing, they must not be practicing well enough. That’s Minkah Fitzpatrick’s conclusion, who told reporters Monday the team should change its approach to practice going forward. He highlighted two areas he would alter. “I think...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Bungles In Cincinnati

Mike Tomlin made clear what every Steelers fan knew coming into this game. This game against the Cincinnati Bengals was especially important. Key defenders such as T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick returning to bolster a sagging defense. Avenging the week three loss to the Bengals critical to keep relevant in the race for a play off spot. We also knew the running game that suddenly disappeared needed to reappear.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook Expected To Miss Steelers Game Due To Shoulder Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggling run defense got a bit of good news for two weeks from now. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Minnesota Vikings’ star running back Dalvin Cook is expected to miss the next two week’s, including when the Steelers come to town Week 14, due to a torn labrum suffered in yesterday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy