Discarded smoking materials result in fire at Danville home
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Crews battled a structure fire Saturday night in Danville that was caused by smoking materials.
According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a structure fire at 133 Westmoreland Court around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.
As first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the home — mainly in the decking area.In an effort to ease traffic issues, VDOT suspends construction projects for Thanksgiving travel through the weekend
The fire was extinguished from the outside of the house in about 10 minutes. The department says the fire did not extend inside of the home.
Officials say the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.
The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.
According to the department, the damage to the home is considered to be “moderate.”
For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list
Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on [ Apple ] and [ Android ]Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.
Comments / 0