Discarded smoking materials result in fire at Danville home

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Crews battled a structure fire Saturday night in Danville that was caused by smoking materials.

According to the Danville Fire Department, units responded to a structure fire at 133 Westmoreland Court around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27.

As first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the side of the home — mainly in the decking area.

The fire was extinguished from the outside of the house in about 10 minutes. The department says the fire did not extend inside of the home.

Officials say the fire was caused by discarded smoking materials.

The home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

According to the department, the damage to the home is considered to be “moderate.”

