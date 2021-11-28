Bitcoin Saturday Sitdown w/ Anthony Pompliano & Will Clemente

This week in crypto, Coinbase partnered with Adidas Original, though we don’t know much about it yet, and Coinbase acquired the BRD wallet, while the BRD price jumped over 700%. Cardano and tron fell as eToro said it would restrict access to them for US users, zcash rallied more than 50% following the news from last week that the coin will switch to a PoS consensus algorithm, Coin Metrics found that Ethereum gas fees are the highest during the US business hours, and the on-chain data said that long-term bitcoin and ethereum holders remained confident. Elon Musk criticized Binance over dogecoin withdrawals and CZ replied. Meanwhile, Binance said it is talking to sovereign wealth funds who are interested in “taking a stake” in the platform.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO