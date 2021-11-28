ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bitcoin Saturday Sitdown w/ Anthony Pompliano & Will Clemente

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

In this video, Anthony Pompliano, along with his brothers John and...

cryptonews.com

cryptonews.com

How Bitcoin Can Save Everyones' Retirement

In this short clip, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show, talks to Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, who shares his view on how Bitcoin serves to protect everyone's financial future. The full interview was live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin Bouncing Back: Pompliano On Why $100k BTC Is Nigh

Despite Bitcoin being accosted by a long list of headwinds that threaten to delay its ascent towards a new all-time high, Anthony Pompliano has once again restated his early prediction for the cryptocurrency reaching $100,000 before year-end. Speaking to CNBC on Monday, Pompliano, who has on several occasions stated that...
invezz.com

Anthony Pompliano says BTC is still the king of crypto by far

Per Pompliano, BTC is the king of crypto because it dictates the direction the market takes. Pompliano claims BTC is a free honest market that serves as a price indicator for other markets. The BTC bull believes the world is increasingly waking up to the flagship cryptocurrency. Anthony Pompliano, a...
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Is Here To Stay: Jack Mallers & Francis Suarez

In this video, Anthony Pompliano along with his brothers John and Joe, interview Jack Mallers, CEO and founder of Strike, and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez. They discuss the adoption and impact of bitcoin and how to make more people get paid in bitcoin. The segment was live-streamed on November 26,...
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Traders Should Pay Close Attention to This Price Level Amid Crypto Market Pullback, Says On-Chain Analyst Will Clemente

Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says he’s identified the new support level for Bitcoin (BTC) after the crypto market’s latest Covid-induced price drop. Clemente tells his 430,000 Twitter followers that $53,000 is the price level to keep an eye on, and it wouldn’t surprise him to see the largest crypto asset by market cap tested at this support as he has yet to see any sizable flushes.
cryptonews.com

On-Chain Analytics w/ Will Clemente and Dylan LeClaire

In this video, Preston Pysh, host of the Investor's Podcast, talks to Bitcoin on-chain analysts Dylan LeClair & Will Clemente. They discuss the impact that Bitcoin derivatives are having on volatility and price action. Additionally, they cover their favorite on-chain metrics to understand Bitcoin's moves. The episode premiered on November...
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Twitter Sentiment is Garbage - Will Clemente

In this video, Anthony Pompliano, host of the Best Business Show along with his brothers Joe and John Pompliano, chat with Bitcoin on-chain analyst Will Clemente, who shares his latest insights into bitcoin supply squeeze and potential price action. The interview was live-streamed on November 19, 2021.
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin Will Save You From Going Broke: Jack Mallers

In this video, Anthony Pompliano of The Best Business Show, interviews Jack Mallers, CEO of Strike, as he explains how bitcoin can save people from going broke during economic turmoil. The video was originally live-streamed on November 26, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week - Cardano, Avalanche and HUH Token

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. 2021 will be remembered as the year when the cryptocurrency market established itself as the financial industry's future. The crypto market, which is already valued at more than USD 3 trillion, has compelled financial regulators from New York to Beijing to take this asset class seriously or risk being left behind.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Trader Alex Kruger Issues Stark Bitcoin Warning, Predicts Odds of BTC All-Time High in December

Economist and trader Alex Kruger says that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks at the U.S. Senate hearing on November 30th are bearish for Bitcoin (BTC). Kruger tells his 101,600 Twitter followers that Powell’s comments that the Fed could accelerate tapering by reducing bond purchases and that inflation is not “transitory” weakens Bitcoin’s chances of hitting a new all-time high (ATH) in December.
cryptonews.com

Running Hosted Bitcoin & Lightning Nodes at Voltage

In this episode of the Stephan Livera podcast, he interviews Graham Krizek, founder, and CEO of Voltage, a Bitcoin and Lightning node company. He explains the intricacies and benefits of running a Bitcoin cloud-based node. The episode premiered on November 25, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Ownership is Edge, Especially in Cryptos: Mark Yusko

Mark Yusko of Morgan Creek Capital Management discusses the massive returns of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in the past year, and why he's still optimistic and excited about the market's potential in years to come. The segment aired on November 26, 2021.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Bull Anthony Scaramucci Says This Crypto Project Could 'Potentially Flip Ethereum'

SkyBridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci continues to increase his firm's exposure to cryptocurrency. The longtime Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bull has repeatedly touted his $100,000 price target by year's end, but he offered a new crypto prediction Thursday on CNBC. "The SkyBridge research department thinks that Algorand (CRYPTO: ALGO) actually has the...
cryptonews.com

Will Ethereum Breakout In December?

In this video, trader Luke Martin aka Venture Coinist, breaks down his market outlook and shares his best trades for December 2021. The video was live-streamed on November 30, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Gauge Theory, Gold, and Bitcoin w/ Eric Weinstein

Eric Weinstein, Managing Director at Thiel Capital, joins Robert Breedlove, host of What Is Money show, for a multi-episode conversation covering mathematics, physics, history, politics, economics, and money. The episode premiered on November 26, 2021.
cryptonews.com

Partnerships, Rallies, Falls, Musks, CZs and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto, Coinbase partnered with Adidas Original, though we don’t know much about it yet, and Coinbase acquired the BRD wallet, while the BRD price jumped over 700%. Cardano and tron fell as eToro said it would restrict access to them for US users, zcash rallied more than 50% following the news from last week that the coin will switch to a PoS consensus algorithm, Coin Metrics found that Ethereum gas fees are the highest during the US business hours, and the on-chain data said that long-term bitcoin and ethereum holders remained confident. Elon Musk criticized Binance over dogecoin withdrawals and CZ replied. Meanwhile, Binance said it is talking to sovereign wealth funds who are interested in “taking a stake” in the platform.
cryptonews.com

WazirX's Vishakha Singh On The Indian NFT Market

In this video, Matt Zahab, host of the Cryptonews Podcast, interviews developers of anonymous decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol DarkFi, Amir Taaki, and Rachel-Rose O'Leary. They talk about the growing need for privacy, the potential rise of "dark" decentralized finance, the development progress of their protocol, share bitcoin price prediction, and more.
cryptonews.com

Bitcoin and Financial Independence w/ Jim Crider

Clay Finck of Investor's Podcast chats with Jim Crider, founder of Intentional Living FP, about the benefits of having a financial planner, how millennials differ from other clients Jim has worked with, what it really means to achieve financial independence, how to deal with information overload, and Bitcoin. The episode...
CoinTelegraph

How low will Bitcoin dip? | Find out now on The Market Report w/ Michael Kong

Join Cointelegraph host and analyst Benton Yaun alongside resident market experts Jordan Finneseth and Marcel Pechman as they break down the latest news in the markets. Here’s what to expect in this week’s markets news breakdown:. With Bitcoin (BTC) retesting major support and resistance zones, some analysts believe this might...
