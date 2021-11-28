Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing said Friday it would start the process of delisting its shares from the New York stock exchange and prepare a Hong Kong listing, shortly after US regulators adopted a rule that would allow them to remove foreign firms. Didi's move comes in the wake of a sweeping Chinese regulatory crackdown in the past year that has clipped the wings of major internet firms wielding huge influence on consumers' lives -- including Alibaba and Tencent -- and just months after its mammoth New York debut. "After careful consideration, (Didi) will start the process of delisting from the New York Stock Exchange from today, and start preparations for listing in Hong Kong," the company said in a statement on social media. The ride-hailing firm's IPO in June was quickly overshadowed by an investigation by China's internet watchdog on the grounds of cybersecurity -- news that came just days after the listing that sent the shares plunging.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO