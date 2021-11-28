ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Unlocking the Power of Smart Contracts with Charles Hoskinson

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

Angie Lau, editor in chief at Forkast News, hosts Charles Hoskinson, founder of Cardano and co-founder of Ethereum,...

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Missed Out on Bitcoin? My Best Cryptocurrency to Buy Now and Hold

Ethereum is a programmable blockchain, a feature that enables decentralized finance (DeFi) products. The upgrade to Ethereum 2.0 will make the platform more scalable, enabling broader adoption. Ethereum is the second most widely held digital asset among institutional investors. Bitcoin was the first widely adopted cryptocurrency, a type of digital...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Could Ethereum Help You Retire Early?

Ethereum is a blockchain technology platform used for trading DeFi apps and NFTs. An Ether token is valued at over $4,600, up from less than one dollar 6 years ago. An investment in Ethereum should be part of a diversified retirement portfolio. Cryptocurrency investments have gotten a lot of attention...
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Angie Lau
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Two Smart Contract Competitors Are the Winners Among Institutional Investors, According to Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares

Leading digital asset manager CoinShares says institutional investors have a strong appetite for Bitcoin (BTC) and three leading smart contract platforms. According to the firm, the overall crypto market correction has left investors hungry for more. “Digital asset investment products saw inflows of US$306m last week suggesting [a] continued appetite...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Stays Below $60K, Ethereum Marks Key Milestone, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Trade In The Red As Analysts Warn Crypto Market Not Yet Out Of Woods

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded below the psychologically important $60,000 level on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased 0.75% at $2.62 trillion. What Happened: The apex coin traded 0.53% lower over 24 hours at $57,113.46. For the week, BTC fell 0.98%. The second-largest coin by market cap, Ethereum...
STOCKS
cryptonews.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Watch This Week - Cardano, Avalanche and HUH Token

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. 2021 will be remembered as the year when the cryptocurrency market established itself as the financial industry's future. The crypto market, which is already valued at more than USD 3 trillion, has compelled financial regulators from New York to Beijing to take this asset class seriously or risk being left behind.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Forkast News
bitcoinist.com

Why Are Taproot Smart Contracts More Private? A Non-Technical Explanation

Our exploration of the new superpowers Taproot gives to Bitcoin continues. Yesterday, we defined smart contracts and covered the functionality of the Taproot-enabled ones. To summarize, Taproot gives new characteristics to Bitcoin layer one that enable smart contract expressiveness in layer two solutions. Today, the topic is privacy. What happens on the blockchain stays there forever. With that in mind, these Taproot contracts only reveal absolutely necessary information.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Meme Coins Like Shiba Inu And Dogecoin Have Reached Massive Market Caps Despite Lacking User Utility, Says Charles Hoskinson

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson says that meme coins including Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and various other crypto projects should be evaluated time to time based on their vision. He says that various cryptocurrencies have reached market caps of billions of dollars, despite lacking user utility.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ambcrypto.com

Charles Hoskinson believes Cardano is in the best position to venture in this space…

Futuristic and feature-rich cryptocurrencies like Cardano are making the crypto-adoption initiative smoother and worthy. And yet, the price of Cardano’s native token, ADA, has stalled somewhat since the network’s upgrades a few months ago. Especially when compared to other alts in the market. Even so, Cardano does have plans to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Ethereum
u.today

Whales Are Buying Dogecoin According to Smart-Contract Activity

The smart contract activity is one of the indirect ways of determining the number of actions that take place on-chain of one or another asset. In the case of Dogecoin, it has entered the top 10 most actively used smart contracts on the Ethereum chain. According to the provided data,...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Since Launching Smart Contracts, Cardano (ADA) Price is Down Only

Despite building enthusiasm for the Alonzo hard fork, ADA’s price has only turned negative since its launch. While Ethereum and Bitcoin have touched multiple all-time highs in the last two months, Cardano hasn’t seen any new peaks since September. Launching smart contracts didn’t seem to put much wind in its sails, and its market cap continues to decline.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

All Systems Go: Can Current Crypto Chains Scale Up for Mass Adoption?

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The blockchain data structure was actually invented by Dr. Stuart Haber and his colleagues back in the early 1990s and was supposed to be used for digital document timestamping. It wasn’t until late 2008 when Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, proposed using blockchain or distributed ledger tech (DLT) to serve as part of the foundation for the Bitcoin protocol and network. In mid-2015, Russian-Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin and many other colleagues introduced Ethereum, which is a more advanced blockchain-based network because it also features smart contracts.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market surges as Facebook ends cryptocurrency ad ban

The price of bitcoin has settled at around $57,000 on Thursday after yo-yoing between $59,000 and $53,000 throughout the week.BTC remains in limbo following last week’s flash crash, which some analysts mistook for the start of a bear market that would see its price continue to tumble in the short term. The cryptocurrency’s subsequent rebound gave bullish investors hope that new all-time highs were imminent but the market has now lost momentum in either direction.Other cryptocurrencies, including Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA) and Solana (SOL) have all surged over the last 24 hours, with the latter rising by nearly 10 per...
STOCKS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Yes, Bitcoin Is A Smart Contract Platform

This is a question that, these days, has become impossible to answer without starting the digital equivalent of a bar fight. The minute that term is thrown out in a conversation, most people immediately think “Ethereum,” or “Solana,” or “TRON” or any of these decentralized in name only (DINO) projects that have popped up over the years since the inception of Bitcoin.
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Will Solana Be the Execution Layer and Ethereum the Settlement Layer?

On this episode of Unchained Podcast, host Laura Shin talks to two co-founders of Solana Labs, Anatoly Yakovenko and Raj Gokal, as they dive deeply into the Solana ecosystem, discussing everything from the price of SOL to the Solana network outage to the competition between Ethereum and Solana. The episode...
COMPUTERS
cryptonews.com

Partnerships, Rallies, Falls, Musks, CZs and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto, Coinbase partnered with Adidas Original, though we don’t know much about it yet, and Coinbase acquired the BRD wallet, while the BRD price jumped over 700%. Cardano and tron fell as eToro said it would restrict access to them for US users, zcash rallied more than 50% following the news from last week that the coin will switch to a PoS consensus algorithm, Coin Metrics found that Ethereum gas fees are the highest during the US business hours, and the on-chain data said that long-term bitcoin and ethereum holders remained confident. Elon Musk criticized Binance over dogecoin withdrawals and CZ replied. Meanwhile, Binance said it is talking to sovereign wealth funds who are interested in “taking a stake” in the platform.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy