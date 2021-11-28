ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd and Lokomotiv Moscow settle on Rangnick contract release

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United are expected to announce the appointment of Ralf Rangnick on Monday. The Sun says United and Lokomotiv Moscow, where Rangnick is technical director, have reached an agreement over...

www.tribalfootball.com

The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
Tribal Football

Man Utd board make contract decision for Pogba

Manchester United are ready to allow Paul Pogba to come off contract. Marca says Real Madrid are among the contenders to be the Frenchman's signature with PSG said to be in the running. Clubs can begin negotiations with Pogba from January 1 ahead of a summer move which would see...
90min.com

Ella Toone signs new Man Utd contract

Manchester United have confirmed that Ella Toone has signed a new four-year contract, committing her future to the club until 2025. The 22-year-old has been in outstanding form during the opening months of the 2021/22 season, impressing for both club and country. Toone has three goals and four assists to her name in just seven WSL appearances for United, and has bagged five strikes in six games for the Lionesses in 2021.
BBC

'Rangnick intensity fits Man Utd'

Ralf Rangnick has the personality that will always make him successful and deploys a style of football that will fit well at Manchester United, says one of his former Bundesliga colleagues. Rangnick, 63, is set to be appointed as interim manager on a six-month deal. St Louis SC Sporting Director,...
Tribal Football

Ex-Loko director Kirichek: Rangnick move to Man Utd suprising and strange

Former Lokomotiv Moscow director Alexei Kirichek is surprised by Manchester United's move for Ralf Rangnick. Rangnick is set to leave his technical director's position at Loko to become caretaker manager of United. Kiricheck said: “If this happens, it will be very interesting. A 63-year-old man, finished a big career, began...
Tribal Football

Rangnick foundation confirms Man Utd move - then deletes post

Ralf Rangnick's foundation has announced he's move to Manchester United. The foundation confirmed on Instagram the German will be taking up the reigns at Manchester United... before hastily deleting their post, reports The Sun. Rangnick, 63, has reportedly agreed a deal to become interim boss before taking on a consultancy...
Tribal Football

Rangnick offered huge top 4 bonus to take Man Utd job

While Manchester United are yet to confirm Ralf Rangnick as new manager, the German will reportedly be on a huge top four bonus should he be appointed. The Daily Star says Rangnick, currently technical director of Lokomotiv Moscow, will be as adamant as anyone he is not just a mere gatekeeper for Manchester United's new permanent boss during his interim spell in charge.
Sporting News

Who is Ralf Rangnick? Man Utd closing in on next manager

Elite European coaching luminaries like Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel owe much of their outlook on the game to Ralf Rangnick, a man known by many as "The Professor" in Germany. While he did not scale the heights of the game as a player, Rangnick's talent for coaching was evident...
goal.com

Man Utd set to appoint Rangnick as interim manager

The Red Devils remain keen on Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino, although Rangnick will step in until the end of the 2021-22 season. Manchester United are closing in on appointing Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season, GOAL can confirm. The Red Devils have held...
90min.com

What Man Utd can expect from Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United will be in safe hands for the rest of the season after agreeing a short-term deal with Ralf Rangnick to take over as interim manager to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. United still have Mauricio Pochettino and Brendan Rodgers in their sights for the summer but were always open...
World Soccer Talk

Rangnick set to take over at Man Utd, says his lawyer

Berlin (AFP) – Ralf Rangnick is poised to take over as interim manager of Premier League giants Manchester United, after his lawyer said Friday the contract is being finalised. Rangnick’s legal representative confirmed to AFP subsidiary SID that the final points of the deal are being ironed out. The 63-year-old...
Tribal Football

Man Utd hero Kanchelskis: Loko will be happy Rangnick leaving

Manchester United Double winner Andrei Kanchelskis believes Ralf Rangnick's departure from Lokomotiv Moscow can be good be all involved. Rangnick is set to leave his role as Loko technical director to become caretaker manager at United. Kanchelskis said: “If Ralf is invited, then in England he is known and followed...
Tribal Football

Bayern Munich coach Nagelsmann insists Rangnick will be good for Man Utd

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann has congratulated Ralf Rangnick on his imminent move to Manchester United. Rangnick, 63, has reached an agreement to take charge at Old Trafford on a six-month contract, and will then take up a two-year consultancy role. He has influenced many of the game's best coaches, with Nagelsmann among them.
World Soccer Talk

Man Utd close to hiring Rangnick as interim boss: reports

London (AFP) – Ralf Rangnick is close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United’s interim manager as they seek a replacement for the sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, it was widely reported on Thursday. The Premier League giants have identified the German, 63, who is currently head of sports and...
Tribal Football

Pfannenstiel understands Man Utd turning to Rangnick

German sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel believes Ralf Rangnick can be a success with Manchester United. Pfannenstiel worked with Rangnick at Hoffenheim. He told BBC Sport: "His football is very direct, lots of pressing, lots of counter-pressing, lots of high-intensity football - something which is always exciting to watch. "If you...
