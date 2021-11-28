ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marco Santori on US Crypto Regulation

cryptonews.com
 5 days ago

On Bloomberg's QuickTake “TakeStock,” Kraken’s Chief Legal Officer Marco Santori and Bloomberg’s...

cryptonews.com

finance-commerce.com

SEC chiefs trade tips on how to regulate crypto

Editor’s note: Business content from The New York Times will now be included with your subscription to Finance & Commerce. Not a subscriber? Start your subscription here. Regulators on the left and right rarely agree on policy. Yet, when it comes to cryptocurrency, two men who have led the Securities and Exchange Commission are remarkably aligned: The technology and offerings may be new, but old rules still apply.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
finextra.com

India to regulate crypto, avoids outright ban

A cabinet note seen by NDTV shows the Indian government will regulate cryptocurrencies in the country, rather than imposing a ban on their use. The note reportedly states that cryptocurrency will not be recognised as legal currency, and describes the currency as “cryptoassets”. These assets will be regulated by India’s markets watchdog, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and citizens will be required to declare their assets and refrain from keeping them on exchanges outside the country.
thepaypers.com

CoinDCX to pursue IPO after India finishes crypto regulations

CoinDCX has announced that the company intends to pursue its initial public offering as soon as crypto regulations are in place in India. It is believed that the IPO round could elevate CoinDCX to the same status as Coinbase Global following its US listing earlier in 2021, so the IPO will be pursued as soon as government regulations allow it.
investing.com

Crypto's impact on sanctions: Are regulators' concerns justified?

The use of cryptocurrencies to evade international sanctions from various international governmental organizations like the United Nations (UN), the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, among others, has been a concern for regulators ever since the creation of cryptocurrencies. The rapidly increasing adoption of digital currencies in the...
theeastcountygazette.com

US Crypto: Hilary Clinton Demands Strict Regulations

In an advisory letter to the Biden administration, Hillary Clinton urges it to adopt a reasonable regulatory framework covering crypto. Clinton said that new rules are needed to address the needs of the information age in an interview with MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow. “Our current laws, our framework, is just not...
cryptonews.com

Partnerships, Rallies, Falls, Musks, CZs and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto, Coinbase partnered with Adidas Original, though we don’t know much about it yet, and Coinbase acquired the BRD wallet, while the BRD price jumped over 700%. Cardano and tron fell as eToro said it would restrict access to them for US users, zcash rallied more than 50% following the news from last week that the coin will switch to a PoS consensus algorithm, Coin Metrics found that Ethereum gas fees are the highest during the US business hours, and the on-chain data said that long-term bitcoin and ethereum holders remained confident. Elon Musk criticized Binance over dogecoin withdrawals and CZ replied. Meanwhile, Binance said it is talking to sovereign wealth funds who are interested in “taking a stake” in the platform.
cryptoslate.com

US regulator that oversees banks like JPMorgan wants to curb how they engage with crypto

The US Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), recently issued Interpretive Letter 1179 that revises previously released guidelines for banks engaging in certain cryptocurrency related activities. Previous interpretive letters, issued by the OCC in 2020 and 2021, which opened up US banks to crypto, thus received an additional...
The Verge

US banking regulators are looking to clarify crypto rules in 2022

The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (or FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have issued a joint statement announcing a plan to clarify the rules and regulations around how banks can use cryptocurrencies over the next year (via Bloomberg). The agencies say they’re focusing on...
investing.com

Crypto Oversight Road Map Is Set by U.S. Banking Regulators

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. banking agencies have set an agenda for how to begin tackling oversight of the cryptocurrency industry, according to a joint statement issued Tuesday that addressed custody, crypto-backed loans and the possibility of capital standards for the burgeoning sector. “Throughout 2022, the agencies plan to provide greater clarity...
inforisktoday.com

Financial Agencies Eye Existing Laws for Crypto Regulation

Three U.S. financial agencies have conducted a series of "policy sprints" around cryptocurrency assets and related regulatory gaps for banks, and plan to amend existing guidance and regulations to address security and market risks, the Board of Governors for the Federal Reserve System said on Tuesday. In a joint statement...
theblockcrypto.com

US banking regulators plan to publish crypto guidance throughout 2022

Federal bank regulators in the United States issued a statement Tuesday summarizing the results of their inter-agency sprint towards clearer crypto regulations. The regulators, comprised of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, the Federal Reserve and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, have identified "a number of areas" they feel need to be publicly clarified, according to their joint statement. The stated plan is to issue additional communications on this front throughout 2022.
finextra.com

US regulators promise crypto oversight clarity

American banking regulators have put together a roadmap that will see them offer clarity over the next year on a host of areas relating to crypto assets. With mainstream financial services firms becoming increasingly interested in crypto, the Federal Reserve System, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have been scrambling to get up to speed.
thepaypers.com

Canada's regulators offer guidance on crypto advertising and marketing

Canadian regulators have issued a guidance regarding the problematic advertising and marketing practices of crypto trading platforms. The joint guidance published by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) and the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) should provide more clarity for crypto. Principal requirements with respect to advertising, marketing, social media activities, fee disclosure and other compliance matters for crypto-trading platforms under Canadian securities legislation are set out in the guidance, with examples of statements that could be considered false or misleading.
beincrypto.com

BlockFi Crypto Lending Products Draw Eye of SEC Following Regulation Debate

High-interest-bearing crypto lending products offered by BlockFi have brought the company under the scrutiny of the Securities and Exchange Commission. The review from the SEC concerns whether these accounts ought to be considered as securities. This would require them to register with the financial regulator. From the SEC’s perspective, if a consumer invests their money “in a common enterprise” with the expectation of profit, it becomes an investment contract that the regulator should have authority over.
