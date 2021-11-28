Grammar Moses: Enjoy some Thanksgiving leftovers

Most people have one holiday that they look forward to just a little bit more than the others, and for many food lovers, that holiday is Thanksgiving. Not only does the November holiday bring with it a full day of eating, but for those with an affinity for cooking, Turkey Day is also a time to try out some great recipes in the kitchen, like Marcus Samuelsson's caramelized Brussel sprouts. The chef recently detailed his go-to Thanksgiving veggie dish on an episode of Al Roker's "Cooking Up A Storm" podcast, during which he noted that the vegan-friendly recipe incorporated berbere, a spice mix from Samuelsson's native Ethiopia that he said was "like currency" in the country (via Today).

