Gladstone, MO

Man dies in a Saturday fire at the London Towers Apartments

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
One man died in a fire at the London Tower Apartments in Gladstone on Saturday night.

According to a press release, the Gladstone Fire Department responded to the 2500 block of NE 63rd Place at around 7:55 p.m. on a reports of smoke.

When they arrived, the 33-year-old man was found unresponsive. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the Gladstone Police Department or the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Police said they wouldn't immediately release the identity of the man.

Gladstone, MO
Crime & Safety
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

