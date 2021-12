Like so many East Coasters, I grew up ski racing. It was an excuse to ski. The better I got, the more days we could pack onto the weekend. Commitment meant we would practice drills at my home mountain after school midweek. We couldn’t get enough. I raced from childhood through college, traveling around mid-Vermont and later New England, and no matter where we went, this obsession with ski racing was part of every community. For many of us, The East is simply a collection of ski areas.

KILLINGTON, VT ・ 8 DAYS AGO