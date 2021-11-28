Dry, blustery gameday completes our holiday weekend

Some of us were waking up to snow on grassy surfaces and also our cars this morning. Snow showers moved through overnight and we will continue to see the chance for some flurries as we head into the late morning and early afternoon. Today will also be more of a mix of sun and clouds type of day with cloud cover eventually starting to really clear out as we head into the evening hours and early overnight. Those lake-effect flurries will also come to an end by the late afternoon and into the early evening. This is due to a change in the wind direction and an area of high pressure moving into the region. Temperatures today rise into the low 40s. Overnight, starting off mostly clear with some high level clouds moving in late. Lows tonight fall into the mid 20s, so a bit of a chilly night. Cloud cover continues to build in heading into Saturday. It will be a dry but cloudy day on Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid 40s. Unsettled weather returns for Sunday. On Sunday, a warm front moves in and brings the chance to see rain showers during the afternoon and evening. At times, a mix may occur but it will generally be a cold rain. Highs on Sunday will be into the upper 40s.

