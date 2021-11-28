ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dry, blustery gameday completes our holiday weekend

By FOX 11 Meteorologist, Justin Steinbrinck
Fox11online.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA dry but windy Sunday greets us to finish the extended holiday weekend:. Today holds a mix of...

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Weekend Forecast: Cold with Blustery Wind Saturday, Highs in the 30s

We had some festive snow and minor accumulation on grassy areas, elevated surfaces and in higher elevations in southern New England overnight. Northern New England continues to pile on the snow in the mountains Saturday. Everyone is waking up to cold temps and blustery weather as the wind continues to...
ENVIRONMENT
WKRG

Lovely Afternoon, dry weekend!

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Good afternoon, Gulf Coast! A warmer afternoon with highs in the low 70’s today and mid-70’s for tomorrow. Mostly sunny skies for this weekend with no chance of rain! Another front slowly approaching the region by Sunday afternoon. We anticipate a few more clouds around for the second half of the weekend. The next cold front will arrive Sunday night into Monday morning bringing a few showers.
MOBILE, AL
cw39.com

Weekend forecast: Chilly but dry, rain comes back on Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — You may need to take a coat or jacket if you are heading to the stores for Black Friday, because it will be a chilly day in the Houston area. The cold front that brought record rainfall for Thanksgiving Day in Houston has caused a 22-degree drop in temperatures, as it will around the high 40s in the morning in most of the area.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blustery#Lambeau Field#Temperature#Dry
localdvm.com

A mainly dry and seasonal weekend

Friday has been a very blustery day, and with strong winds around, afternoon highs stayed in the 40s. Tonight, lows will be in the 20s for most, with some lower 30s in and around Washington DC. Over the weekend, high pressure will slide offshore, and the winds will change to a more southerly direction, which in turn will make the temps rise slowly from Saturday to Sunday. On Sunday, as high pressure moves offshore, another strong cold front comes in from the west and by Monday, some more light showers will graze the area, especially the coast. Once again, this strong cold front will drop temperatures along with bring the possibility of some snow showers along the Allegheny Front. After the front exits the coast, sunny to mostly sunny skies will be seen. The initial drop in temperature on Tuesday will gradually moderate by Thanksgiving Day.
ENVIRONMENT
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: Starting dry, ending wet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bright skies and chilly temperatures start the weekend, but it will be cloudy and rainy by Sunday. This content is imported from Giphy. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Dry Start to Weekend. Wet Finish!

A large Canadian high pressure system swings in to pay us a visit as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend with a clear sky and some chilly conditions, even for late November standards. Expect morning temps in the middle 20’s before rebounding into the middle 40’s on Friday with abundant sunshine. The sky remains mostly clear Friday night ahead of our next system that looks to spill some high and mid-level clouds into the region on Saturday with warming temps. Moisture will be quick to collect ahead of a sharp cold front on Sunday with a good bet for rain with data suggesting a good soaking on the order of a half to three-quarters of an inch. Temps tumble into early next week with highs not escaping the 30’s on Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
krcrtv.com

Staying warm and dry through the weekend

High pressure is strengthening across the region and will continue to push the storm track well to our north leaving us warm and dry. We were warm enough for a few record high temperatures in the valley today with Redding hitting 80 and Red Bluff at 78, breaking records from 1959.
REDDING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Carolina

Chilly and Dry Weekend, Rain Monday, Then Hard Freeze

There's a big chill in the air for the Upstate into this weekend. Saturday brings sunshine and highs in the low 50s, with upper 40s in the mountains, and another night near freezing. Sunday, expect passing clouds with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Another round of rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
kptv.com

FOX 12 FORECAST - DRY WEEKEND AHEAD! LOTS OF MORNING FOG

Friday, Nov. 19th, 4:00 P.M. Showers have ended this evening and we’ll be partly cloudy tonight. With some clearing and plenty of moisture on the ground, we expect areas of fog to develop during the night. November-December are peak “fog season” around here with long nights and moist ground. Some of that fog could be dense, including through the morning hours Saturday.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

A Dry Weekend, Warmer Sunday

Clear & cold. Upper 20s and low 30s overnight. Saturday, sunny and cool. Mid-40s. Saturday night, cloudy. Low to mid 30s. Sunday, cloudy. Late-day showers. Not as cool, low to id 50s. Sunday night, showers. Mid-40s. Monday, rain and breezy. Mild, mid to upper 50s. Monday night, cloudy early, clear...
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Some flurries possible today, but dry for the first half of the weekend

Some of us were waking up to snow on grassy surfaces and also our cars this morning. Snow showers moved through overnight and we will continue to see the chance for some flurries as we head into the late morning and early afternoon. Today will also be more of a mix of sun and clouds type of day with cloud cover eventually starting to really clear out as we head into the evening hours and early overnight. Those lake-effect flurries will also come to an end by the late afternoon and into the early evening. This is due to a change in the wind direction and an area of high pressure moving into the region. Temperatures today rise into the low 40s. Overnight, starting off mostly clear with some high level clouds moving in late. Lows tonight fall into the mid 20s, so a bit of a chilly night. Cloud cover continues to build in heading into Saturday. It will be a dry but cloudy day on Saturday with temperatures reaching the mid 40s. Unsettled weather returns for Sunday. On Sunday, a warm front moves in and brings the chance to see rain showers during the afternoon and evening. At times, a mix may occur but it will generally be a cold rain. Highs on Sunday will be into the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM

Dry start to weekend, showers return by late day Sunday

High pressure building into the region late day Friday. Lingering lake-effect showers to flurries through late Friday evening, then drying out for the overnight. Breaks in cloud cover along with a calm wind helping temperatures fall into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows. High pressure in place for...
ENVIRONMENT
crossroadstoday.com

Cool but nice on Friday while the weekend warms up with mostly dry conditions

VICTORIA, Texas-: Today: Mostly sunny to sunny skies with light winds while temperatures stay below average. High: 68 degrees. Winds: SE 5-10 mph. A 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies with light winds while temperatures stay around average. Low: 50 degrees. Winds: SE 5...
VICTORIA, TX
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Cold and dry pattern to start the weekend

The cold front moved through the Commonwealth Thursday evening and dramatically cooled the region. Highs went from near 80 in our Piedmont locations to only reaching the 50s. Mountain highs will be in the 30s today, contrasted to the 60s Thursday. Winds early Friday morning were gusting in the 20 mph range most locations, and that made for some bitter wind chill values.
ENVIRONMENT
nymetroweather.com

NYC Forecast: Showers Thursday, Dry and Cool Weekend

Warm temperatures are expected on Thursday, but showers will move back into the area by the afternoon. Improving weather is expected thereafter, with dry and cool conditions persisting through the upcoming weekend. Another storm system may impact the area on Monday. Temperatures over the past few days have averaged a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy