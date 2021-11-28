ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Omicron variant spreads to more countries, world on alert

WRAL
 4 days ago

www.wral.com

Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant completely different to Delta

A doctor in South Africa, one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus strain, assured that the symptoms of Omicron are "mild," amid rising concerns over the new Covid variant. Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from the Delta variant. "What brought them to the surgery was this extreme tiredness," she told AFP, adding that the patients had mild muscle aches, a "scratchy throat" and dry cough.Dr Coetzee said she alerted health officials of a "clinical picture...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
cnyhomepage.com

TIMELINE: Omicron variant of COVID-19

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The omicron variant of COVID-19 may have been in Europe days before it appeared in South Africa. The omicron variant was found in the Netherlands from samples taken between November 19 and 23, this information just released by Dutch authorities Tuesday morning. South Africa first reported cases to the World Health Organization on November 24th, meaning the variant was likely in Europe before it was in Africa.
WORLD
AFP

South Korea detects first Omicron cases, tightens travel curbs

South Korea on Wednesday reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and tightened travel restrictions as fears grew about the strain's impact on the country's ongoing Covid surge. As South Korea reported its first Omicron infections, it also announced a tightening of travel restrictions, including a suspension of direct flights to Ethiopia for two weeks.
TRAVEL
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says all nine recorded cases of Omicron variant linked to same event

All nine cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus can be traced back to a single event on November 20, Nicola Sturgeon said. The Scottish first minister also said that any possible links between the new cases of the Omicron variant and the Cop26 summit are being investigated, but the timing means it is “improbable”.
WORLD
CNN

The latest on the Omicron coronavirus variant

The patient with the first confirmed case of the coronavirus Omicron variant in the United States is doing well, San Francisco health officer Dr. Susan Philip told CNN. “This first individual is doing well,” Philip told CNN’s John Berman on New Day Thursday, adding that there are no signs of further transmission of the virus yet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Vaccine Manufacturer Developing COVID-19 Vaccine That Targets Omicron Variant

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ/AP) —  Novavax, a vaccine manufacturer based in Gaithersburg, Maryland, has started developing a new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the genetic sequence of the Omicron variant. The Omicron strain — first discovered in South Africa — has more than 50 mutations and has alarmed health officials worldwide. It is not yet clear how effective the vaccines are against it. “What we’re seeing is a number of mutations to the spike protein so I think that’s why there is a widened level of concern,” Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa told WJZ on Monday. “We’re still going to have to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

