ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Johor to amend state constitution to lower election candidate age to 18 years

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISKANDAR PUTERI (Nov 28): A special session of the Johor State Assembly will be held soon to amend the 1895 Johor State Constitution to lower the age of candidates for state seats from 21 years to 18 years in the next election. Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

Group hopes to amend Missouri constitution to enact ranked-choice voting

An effort to do away with partisan primaries in Missouri and replace them with a “ranked choice” method got a big boost last week, receiving roughly $670,000 from a Virginia-based nonprofit hoping to put the idea on the 2022 statewide ballot. A group called Better Elections is pushing an initiative petition that would amend Missouri’s […] The post Group hopes to amend Missouri constitution to enact ranked-choice voting appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
nolangroupmedia.com

Local Candidates Are Already Filing for 2022 Election

Candidates are already filing to run for public offices in the 2022 election. November 03rd was the earliest date for the affixing of signatures on candidate filing forms for an office on the ballot in 2022. There have been a number of candidates file so far. Those that have filed to-date include: City of McKee Mayor: Michael Sandlin & Michael Stidham; County Judge Executive: Shane Gabbard; Constable District 1: Johnny Peters; Constable District 2: Phillip Tincher; Magistrate District 1: Danny Todd; Magistrate District 2: Dale Vaughn; Magistrate District 3: Garvin Baker; PVA Office: Bobby Edwards & Adrian Hudson; Jailer: Brian Gabbard; County Clerk: Donald “Duck” Moore; County Attorney: Ross Murray; and Sheriff: Daniel Isaacs, Brian Keith Berry, William Moss, and Eric Hays.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Elections#Election#Amends#Iskandar#The Johor State Assembly#Parliamentary#The Johor Budget#The Dewan Rakyat#Hasni Lrb Bn Benut
Seattle Times

‘Protecting and defending the Constitution,’ former Secretary of State Kim Wyman departs for federal election security job

OLYMPIA — Sitting in Washington’s secretary of state’s office in the Capitol on one of her last days of work, Kim Wyman shows off a trio of mantra bands on her wrist. Made by a friend, one reads “remember why you started” to represent some of her turbulent battles as the state’s chief election officer. A second one, for her battle with cancer, reads “choose joy.”
OLYMPIA, WA
wlvr.org

House could vote on state election law changes by year’s end

The Pennsylvania House has made final arrangements to vote on dozens of changes to the state’s election laws and procedures. The chamber held votes on a number of amendments to the bill, HB 1800, on Wednesday before leaving for a several-week break. One Republican-sponsored amendment was approved on a party line vote, while another presented by Democratic leader Rep. Joanna McClinton (D-Philadelphia) outlining her party’s vision for the bill was rejected.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
webcenterfairbanks.com

Report: candidate filing requirements for 2022 election season

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fundraisers, debates and commercials are the most visible part of a campaign, but behind those are other hoops a candidate must jump through in order to run for public office. According to Tiffany Montemayor, Public Relations Manager with the Alaska Division of Elections (DOE), candidates must...
FAIRBANKS, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BBC

Mike Pence asks Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights

Former US Vice-President Mike Pence has called on the Supreme Court to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade case that legalised abortion in the US. Mr Pence said the ruling was "a misguided decision" that harmed millions of unborn babies. If Roe v Wade is quashed, millions of women...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

Supreme Court Abortion Decision Could Impact Abortion Rights In Pennsylvania And, Ultimately, The 2022 Elections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Supreme Court took up a highly controversial anti-abortion rights law from Mississippi on Wednesday morning. The case could also have a profound impact on Pennsylvania. Whether you describe yourself as pro-life or pro-choice, at stake in Wednesday’s Supreme Court argument is how far a state like Pennsylvania can go in limiting a woman’s right to end her pregnancy. And that, of course, depends on who you elect to state government in 2022. Under Supreme Court decisions over the past 50 years, women have a right to an abortion until about 24 weeks of pregnancy when a fetus is presumed...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
informnny.com

Abortion-rights supporters in Vermont gear up for debate on constitutional amendment

The Mississippi law argues before the U.S. Supreme Court this week is widely considered the most significant abortion case in half a century. If upheld by the court, advocates fear the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, affirming the right to abortion in the U.S., could be overturned, leaving access to the procedure and other reproductive healthcare to individual states.
U.S. POLITICS
wdac.com

Wolf Issues Statement On Supreme Court Abortion Case

HARRISBURG – Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statement on the U.S. Supreme Court hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case. He said, “We should all be deeply troubled by the so-called pro-life movement that has worked tirelessly to secure a conservative majority in on our nation’s highest court. The Supreme Court ruling could have tremendous implications on abortion bans throughout our nation.” Wolf said there have been six different abortion related bills introduced by members of the General Assembly since 2016. He vetoed three and has vowed to veto the rest. Wolf said abortion is health care and must remain safe and legal.
HARRISBURG, PA
Sentinel-Echo

More candidates file for May primary election

Several more people have filed papers to run for the May primary election, including two more candidates for Mayor and PVA. In the Mayor's race, Deborah Gilbert was the first to file papers on Nov. 3 - the first day of candidate filing. Jack Riley and Randall Weddle both filed their papers later on, with Riley filing on Nov. 16 and Weddle filing on Nov. 22. Brandon Kilburn in the Laurel County Clerk's Office said that Judd Weaver had picked up papers to file but has not returned those as of Tuesday afternoon. Weaver and Weddle have already posted billboards and signs proclaiming their intent to seek the highest seat in the city government.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
Documented

Appeals Court Lets Deportation Moratorium Ban Proceed

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday lifted the stay it granted against the injunction U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton issued against President Biden’s administration earlier this year. Federal Judge Tipton […] The post Appeals Court Lets Deportation Moratorium Ban Proceed appeared first on Documented.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy