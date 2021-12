Over the last few years, controversies have been springing up concerning digital assets and what they stand for in the financial sector. Although a majority of the traders want to make profits, others are using them for things more than trading. Many countries worldwide have banned digital assets due to some associated risks, while others still regulate them without a headway. India is one of the countries in this pool as the country has not been able to regulate the assets firmly. But despite this uncertainty, Coinstore has announced that its next location to set up three branches will be the country.

