Carrick In | Bet MUFC (Ep. 5)

NBA Monday Night Betting Picks – Nov 29th, 2021 | (Ep. 251) The NBA Gambling Podcast is firing on all cylinders for the NBA season . Munaf Manji and Terrell Furman recap the action from the weekend. The guys discuss injury news from around the league. In addition, they discuss the Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors hot streak and domination of the Western Conference. Additionally, Munaf and Terrell go thru the Monday night schedule. The guys handicap the side and total for each game and give their thoughts on trends and player props for the games. As always the guys wrap it up with a lock and dog for the Monday schedule. Plus! The games handicap the game of the year thus far for Tuesday Night between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns!

