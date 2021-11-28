Carrick In | Bet MUFC (Ep. 5)

NBA Betting Picks – Wednesday, Dec 1st, 2021 | (Ep. 252) The NBA Gambling Podcast drops a new episode to tip off the final month of 2021. Munaf Manji and Terrell Furman get into the Wednesday Night schedule. First, the guys recap the game of the year between the Warriors and the Suns. Next, the guys get you caught on injury news happening around the NBA. Later in the podcast, Munaf and Terrell handicap each side and total for the games and Terrell gives player props he likes for a few games tonight. Additionally, the guys give their lock and dog best bets for the games tonight! Make sure to listen to this episode before getting down on your NBA bets for tonight!
