Originally Posted On: https://ed.ted.com/on/gOAhGzwn#digdeeper. Hearing aid technology has developed considerably over the past few decades. Digital hearing aids have become more compact, have better pre-set programs for different types of listening situations, and now integrate wireless connectivity with smartphones, allowing users to take calls with their smartphone without touching it. They’re also fitted to people’s individual needs with smaller case sizes that are barely noticeable behind the ear – all this has enabled advances in digital technology to be part of everyday life rather than something you would only expect to see advertised on television at 2 am.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO