Public Health

More omicron cases pop up as world rushes to learn more

By MIKE CORDER, GEIR MOULSON, JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on...

www.timesdaily.com

WRAL

Omicron variant spreads to more countries, world on alert

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Omicron variant spreads to more countries, world on alert. The end of the pandemic could be further away than initially thought. An increasingly dangerous variant...
WORLD
Times Daily

Live updates: California reports 2nd omicron case in 2 days

LOS ANGELES — California is reporting its second confirmed case of the omicron COVID variant in as many days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Times Daily

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

NEW YORK (AP) — The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

South Korea tightens social distancing to fight virus wave

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is tightening recently relaxed restrictions on social gatherings as it grapples with its worst wave of the virus since the start of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

WHO says measures against delta work for omicron variant too

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — World Health Organization officials in the Western Pacific say border closures adopted by some countries may buy time to deal with the omicron coronavirus variant, but measures put in place and experience gained in dealing with the delta variant should remain the foundation for fighting the pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: ‘True threat’ unlikely to be known before new year, as trial finds best boosters

The true threat posed by the omicron variant of coronavirus is unlikely to be known before new year, scientific advisers to the government have warned.Experts from the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling believe “the worse the problem is going to be, the earlier we will know” – but it is expected to take a month for data to indicate whether hospitalisations will surge among the vaccinated.A clinical trial testing the effects of booster jabs found that the mRNA vaccines Pfizer and Moderna provide the most significant rise in immunity levels from a third dose.The US has confirmed 10...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Travel news – live: Ireland adds compulsory tests for all visitors as Germany locks down unvaccinated

Ireland is the latest country to tighten its travel rules and entry requirements.From today, all arrivals to the country must present a negative Covid test result from a PCR or antigen test - the former having been taken within the 72 hours before travel, the latter with a window of 48 hours.In a statement from the Irish government, ministers clarified that tests must be a “certified ‘negative/not detected’ test result (that is, not self-administered)”.In other travel news, Germany has imposed a lockdown on all unvaccinated residents, with leaders in discussions about making vaccination mandatory by February.Chancellor Angela Merkel described...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

US, EU and allies hit Belarus with coordinated sanctions

BRUSSELS (AP) — The United States, European Union, Britain and Canada slapped simultaneous sanctions Thursday on dozens of officials, organizations and companies in Belarus, with the EU taking aim at those accused of participating in a "hybrid attack" on the bloc using migrants.
FOREIGN POLICY
Times Daily

Austria's new chancellor resigns; predecessor quits politics

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Thursday he is stepping down just two months after taking over from predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who stumbled over corruption allegations.
EUROPE
Times Daily

Australian opposition promises deeper emission reductions

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia would set a more ambitious target of reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 43% by the end of the decade if the government changes hands in elections early next year, the opposition leader said on Friday.
AUSTRALIA
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Beast

American Couple’s Trip to Cancun Ends in a Horrific Hotel Room Death

The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fareeha Arshad

Four Things Ancient Humans Had That We Don’t: Our ancestors were more badass than we assume

Our own species is a relative newcomerElisabeth Daynes/ Science Photo Library. As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
The Independent

Trump predicts 'something will happen' between Taiwan and China after Olympics

Donald Trump predicts "something will happen" between Taiwan and China after the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while saying America is at "the lowest it has ever been". Speaking to Nigel Farage on GB News, the former president said: "There were no planes flying over Taiwan, you didn't talk about Taiwan when I was president.
SPORTS

