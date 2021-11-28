ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Why Blade Runner 2049 Bombed At The Box Office

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver three decades after the original Blade Runner, the sequel made its way into theaters back in 2017, with Ryan Gosling and Jared Leto spearheading the latest version. Officer K discovers a secret that leads him on a journey to find former Blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for 30...

tvovermind.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Six New Horror Movies Releasing This Week Plus a New Netflix Series from the Director of ‘Train to Busan’!

New horror releases tend to slow down a bit on the road to the holidays, and honestly that’s not a bad thing because it gives us a chance to catch up on all the stuff we missed earlier in the year. During this past Halloween Season alone, so many new movies were released that we can guarantee nobody reading this is entirely caught up, so make good use of the downtime!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ridley Scott Blames Millennials "On These F-ing Cell Phones" for The Last Duel Bombing at Box Office

Filmmaker Ridley Scott's most recent film, The Last Duel may have received critical acclaim with the historical drama presently sitting at 85 percent at Rotten Tomatoes as well as a very healthy 81 percent Audience Score, but the film bombed at the box office. Even the film's hefty star power – performances from Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer, a script by Damon and Ben Affleck – wasn't enough to make the film a box office win. Now, Scott is speaking out about the film's poor performance and the filmmaker lays the blame squarely on a specific demographic: millennials, a group he says would rather play on their cell phones than watch a film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Ryan Gosling
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Ridley Scott Says 10-Hour ‘Blade Runner’ Live-Action TV Series on the Way, Pilot Already Written

“Alien” isn’t the only iconic Ridley Scott franchise getting a buzzy live-action television series. Speaking to the BBC on Monday (via Variety), Scott revealed that “Blade Runner” is getting the live-action TV treatment. Specifics of the project were not revealed, other than the following: “We [have already] written the pilot for ‘Blade Runner’ and the bible. So, we’re already presenting ‘Blade Runner’ as a TV show, the first 10 hours.” Whether or not the series takes place after the Denis Villeneuve-directed sequel “Blade Runner 2049” or is set at another point on the “Blade Runner timeline remains to be seen. The...
TV SERIES
Variety

Why ‘Encanto’ and ‘House of Gucci’ Box Office Debuts Are Cause for Celebration… and Concern

For the first time in a long while, audiences were enticed to leave the couch for new movies that didn’t involve superheroes or speedy cars. Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, Disney’s animated musical fable “Encanto” collected a leading $40.3 million between Wednesday and Sunday and MGM’s star-studded crime drama “House of Gucci” brought in $20 million in the same period, a solid haul for pandemic times. It’s an encouraging sign that family films and movies aimed at adult audiences can manage to be viable box office draws, especially when they are playing exclusively in theaters and are not available simultaneously on...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blade Runner 2049#Short Film#The Box Office
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Henry Cavill Basically Already Is James Bond

Henry Cavill stands in a Miami hotel room looking like a comic book drawing made real. He’s 6-foot-2 but seems taller because he’s so broad. His muscles stretch an ordinary camel-colored knit shirt into a bulky superhero outfit. “I’m amazed how many people recognize me with a mask on,” the actor says, and it’s unclear if he’s being modest or truly doesn’t know how cinematic he looks — even his wavy jet-black hair with its jagged widow’s peak would give him away (you may recognize this hairline from films such as Mission Impossible: Fallout). Yet as we sit down for the first...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Rupert Grint Joins Guillermo del Toro's New Netflix Series

Guillermo del Toro's upcoming horror anthology Cabinet of Curiosities has already amassed a number of talented performers, with the project recently gaining yet another with Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, per Deadline. Given the nature of the anthology series, each episode will see a fresh batch of performers under the helm of different filmmakers, with it being unknown at this time which episode Grint will be starring in. He joins a cast featuring the likes of Essie Davis, Luke Roberts, and Andrew Lincoln from filmmakers such as Panos Cosmatos, Jennifer Kent, and Vincenzo Natali. Cabinet of Curiosities doesn't yet have a release date.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage to Star as Dracula in Universal Monster Movie ‘Renfield’ (Exclusive)

Nicolas Cage has made a career of biting into his roles with seemingly reckless abandon, even as he strayed further and further from studio moviemaking and sunk his teeth into indie cinema. Now, in a deal sealed with a vampire’s kiss, Cage is returning to a big-studio movie and will play the meaty role of Dracula in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Nicholas Hoult is starring as the titular character, the vampire count’s infamous acolyte and henchman, in the feature directed by Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie. McKay and Robert Kirkman are producing along...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

How Abduction Might’ve Killed Taylor Lautner’s Career As A Leading Man

Taylor Lautner was on top of the world after he first made his appearance in Twilight back in 2008. Despite the movie adaptations garnering terrible reviews from critics, Twilight inexplicably grew in population as each film came out. Before the “epic” conclusion to the franchise was released, Lautner was finally given an opportunity to be a leading man in 2011’s Abduction. The feature had an all-star cast such as Jason Isaacs, Alfred Molina, Sigourney Weaver, and Maria Bello, along with Oscar nominee John Singleton attached as the director. However, despite all the promising pieces to the puzzle, it’s impossible to overcome a bad script as the film was trashed by critics. Granted, Lautner was no stranger to bad reviews thanks to Twilight and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl; however, once the popular vampire franchise was over, so was Lautner’s film career as a leading man.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Hollywood Reporter

Awkwafina Joins Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult in Universal’s ‘Renfield’

Awkwafina, coming off a leading turn in Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is joining Nicholas Hoult and Nicolas Cage in Universal Pictures’ monster movie Renfield. Chris McKay, the helmer behind Amazon’s The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie, is directing the feature project, which is due to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans. Hoult is starring as the titular character, the infamous acolyte and henchman of Count Dracula, who will be played by Cage. Renfield first appeared in Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula as a patient in an asylum obsessed with drinking blood, deluded into thinking he will find immortality...
MOVIES
IndieWire

After Success of ‘Bruised,’ Halle Berry and Netflix Team to Make More Movies

After Halle Berry’s directorial debut “Bruised” premiered on Netflix as the service’s No. 1 movie in the U.S., the Oscar winner is deepening her ties to the streamer. Netflix announced November 30 that it has signed a multi-picture deal with Berry that will see her star in and produce films, continuing Netflix’s strategy of signing rich deals with major talent to give it a competitive edge in the streaming wars. “There are few people with a career like Halle Berry. She’s an award-winning actress, producer and as audiences saw this past week, she’s an incredible director. We’re thrilled to be in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Before ‘West Side Story’ Hits Theaters, Stream the Original Movie on Amazon Prime

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Steven Spielberg’s highly anticipated adaptation of “West Side Story” will be hitting theaters on December 10, which gives you plenty of time to catch up on the original film released in 1961. The Oscar-winning musical starring Natalie Wood, Rita Moreno, George Chakiris, and Russ Tamblyn, was directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins with music from the late composer Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Blade Runner TV series in development, says Ridley Scott

Blade Runner, one of the best science fiction movies ever made, is getting a TV series. That’s according to director Ridley Scott, who revealed a pilot has already been written. “We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” Scott told Today on BBC Radio 4, as...
TV SERIES
thenerdstash.com

Blade Runner and Alien TV Series Announced

Director Ridley Scott has confirmed in a recent interview that a live-action TV series based on two of his most of two of his projects, Blade Runner and Alien, are currently in development, with pilots already written for both shows. Speaking with the BBC on Monday, he explained that the Blade Runner adaptation is being plotted as a 10-episode series. The Alien series was first announced back in December of 2020, which will include an accompanying story bible for a one-hour 10-episode season. However, news of the Blade Runner series has only surfaced recently, although the project was rumored back in February.
TV SERIES
mychamplainvalley.com

At The Box Office: Spencer

The royal film, ‘Spencer’ follows Princess Diana and Prince Charles through their marriage. Specifically one Christmas weekend where they both thought they were going to split up. Film Critic & Assoc. Professor at Champlain College, Julia Swift says she had very strong feelings about ‘Spencer.’ Swift says the film “Felt...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy