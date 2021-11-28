Why Blade Runner 2049 Bombed At The Box Office

Taylor Lautner was on top of the world after he first made his appearance in Twilight back in 2008. Despite the movie adaptations garnering terrible reviews from critics, Twilight inexplicably grew in population as each film came out. Before the “epic” conclusion to the franchise was released, Lautner was finally given an opportunity to be a leading man in 2011’s Abduction. The feature had an all-star cast such as Jason Isaacs, Alfred Molina, Sigourney Weaver, and Maria Bello, along with Oscar nominee John Singleton attached as the director. However, despite all the promising pieces to the puzzle, it’s impossible to overcome a bad script as the film was trashed by critics. Granted, Lautner was no stranger to bad reviews thanks to Twilight and The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl; however, once the popular vampire franchise was over, so was Lautner’s film career as a leading man.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO