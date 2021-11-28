Macau arrests 11 people for alleged illegal gambling and money laundering

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. When we say Thailand, the first few things which come to our mind are the tropical vibe, the culture, food, exotic beaches, Safari World Zoo, Sanctuary of Truth, and many other attractive tourist spots. But not all tourists visit Thailand just for the sake of regular fun. Some tourists also try to test their luck and skills by earning some foreign cash. Yes, we are talking about gambling in Thailand. Thai gambling rules are quite specific and have a lot of restrictions. Today we will talk about how to gamble in Thailand and not break the law.

GAMBLING ・ 4 DAYS AGO