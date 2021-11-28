ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Gloria's Birds: Didja ever feel like you've got a bug stuck in your throat?

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePtui! This warbler (I think it's a warbler...feel free to...

www.shorelineareanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jalopnik

This Moped You've Never Heard Of Looks Like Nothing You've Ever Seen

The world of motorcycles is peppered with unique builds lost to time. Every once in a while, they surface as a reminder the times builders created something like nothing else. This 1965 Express Kavalier 115 is like that and it would be the perfect pairing to that Virtual Steering Monkey from earlier this month.
CARS
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Choking#Fly
disneydining.com

Not a joke and kinda horrifying: Dolls in ‘It’s a Small World’ attraction have to have routine haircuts because their hair keeps growing

I know. I know. This post starts out sounding a bit like something from a Stephen King novel or a horror flick franchise. But alas, the chances are very good that you have been in the company of the terrifying dolls referenced here, as they are the ones inside the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disney World.
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
FIRST For Women

You’ve Been Basting Your Thanksgiving Turkey Wrong! Try Using This Liquid Instead

The mouthwatering smell of roasted turkey wafting through my home on Thanksgiving day is something I look forward to every year. I love checking on it as it’s cooking and pouring stock, melted butter, and meat juices over the golden brown skin. As a home cook, this is the only way I’ve ever basted a turkey. But I recently learned that if you use wine instead, you’ll get an extra moist bird with a sweet, caramelized glaze.
RECIPES
Pleated-Jeans.com

People Are Sharing Shower Curtains They Don’t Regret Buying (40 Pics)

Showering should be a relaxing part of your day. Part of contributing to that relaxing vibe is having a bathroom that fits your personality. The easiest way to change that is to pick a unique shower curtain to inspire you. I bet the shower thoughts of these people sharing their funny shower curtains are pretty wild.
HOME & GARDEN
informnny.com

You've got mail but you might not be able to get it right away

You've got mail, but because of staffing trouble you may not actually have it for a few days, says Bennington resident Janet Sempier. Sempier says before the pandemic she never had a problem. Even at the height of it all, she still says she did not have a problem. But now?
BENNINGTON, VT
959theriver.com

How Do You Cook Your Bird?

How do you cook your bird? I’ve been a grill guy forever, cooking my Thanksgiving and Christmas birds on my Weber Grill for many a moon. This year I’m deferring to my daughter cooking the bird in the house in the oven, due to ambulatory issues. Feats don’t fail me now! But how do you cook your bird? He asked again. What’s your secret to keeping it moist and tender and not loose the flavor of this strange looking bird. I use cheese cloth over the bird after basting and it really does hold in the flavor and the juices to make for pretty tasty dinning. This is my favorite holiday and tradition holds true (except no grill this year…I’ll be back)! Below is a helpful; piece on keeping that turkey tasty.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Guitar World Magazine

Witherfall's Jake Dreyer: "We don't sit down and say, ‘We've got to make this the hardest thing to play ever.’ It just happens to sometimes come out that way"

“We wanted to do something that had no boundaries,” 29-year-old guitar phenom Jake Dreyer says of Witherfall, the LA-based progressive power metal group he formed with singer Joseph Michael in 2013. Both artists have logged time in plenty of other acts – Dreyer’s resume includes stints as a hotshot shredder...
MUSIC
tulsakids.com

Holiday Cookie Exchange? We’ve Got You Covered

There’s no food like a cookie to represent the holiday season. Cookies are a symbol of love poured into a mixing bowl. The gift of cookies is one of the sweetest, knowing the time someone took to roll, shape, bake and decorate. The Christmas season gives us many opportunities to...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy