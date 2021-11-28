Gloria's Birds: Didja ever feel like you've got a bug stuck in your throat?

How do you cook your bird? I’ve been a grill guy forever, cooking my Thanksgiving and Christmas birds on my Weber Grill for many a moon. This year I’m deferring to my daughter cooking the bird in the house in the oven, due to ambulatory issues. Feats don’t fail me now! But how do you cook your bird? He asked again. What’s your secret to keeping it moist and tender and not loose the flavor of this strange looking bird. I use cheese cloth over the bird after basting and it really does hold in the flavor and the juices to make for pretty tasty dinning. This is my favorite holiday and tradition holds true (except no grill this year…I’ll be back)! Below is a helpful; piece on keeping that turkey tasty.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO