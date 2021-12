Neary Adeline Hay retraces the steps she took as a child refugee feeling post-Khmer Rouge Cambodia. Autobiography and travelogue delicately intersect in Adeline Neary Hay’s tough but tender Eskape, in which the director retraces the scenes of her early childhood as a refugee from the ruins of post-Khmer Rouge Cambodia. Clocking in at the same economical 71-minute running-time as her 2018 debut Angkar, it functions most effectively as a heartfelt but commendably unsentimental tribute to Neary Hay’s resilient, resourceful mother Thany Lieng. Bowing in the new Envisions competition at IDFA, the quietly moving miniature should have little difficulty securing further exposure via festivals and small-screen outlets.

