ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

USGS: Magnitude-7.5 earthquake strikes northern Peru

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46h91g_0d8RYJt300
1 of 3

LIMA, Peru (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5 struck northern Peru early Sunday, damaging some buildings and blocking several roads with rubble.

While the quake was extremely strong, it was relatively deep — measured at 112 kilometers (70 miles) — which usually reduces the possibility of damage and casualties.

The quake occurred at 5:52 a.m. (1052 GMT) and its epicenter was in the Amazon region, 42 kilometers (26 miles) north northwest of the city of Barranca. It had a magnitude of 7.5, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Part of a 16th century church in La Jalca district in the Amazon region collapsed and three people were lightly injured, Mayor Walter Culqui told Peru’s RPP radio.

Falling stones blocked several highways in the Amazonas and Cajamarca regions in Peru, and the tremor was felt nearly 800 kilometers (500 miles) away in the capital of Lima, where some people rushed out of their homes in alarm.

A church in the Loja municipality in neighboring Ecuador was also partly damaged. The tremor was also felt in parts of Colombia and Brazil.

Earthquakes are common in Peru, which falls within the Pacific Ring of Fire where 85% of the planet’s seismic activity takes place.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

USGS Issues Update on Earthquake Swarms Rocking West of Yellowstone in Idaho

For the last 20 months, seismic activity in central Idaho has been at an all-time high. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck on March 31, 2020 - a typical example of a mainshock-aftershock series, according to the USGS. However, they did emphasize that these earthquakes are unrelated to the Yellowstone supervolcano, which is about 155 miles to the west.
IDAHO STATE
NBC Bay Area

M2.5 Earthquake Shakes South of Gilroy: USGS

A preliminary 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck Thursday morning just south of Gilroy, according to the United States Geological Survey. The small temblor, centered about 8 miles southwest of Gilroy, struck at 10:34 a.m., the USGS said. No other information was immediately available.
GILROY, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

669K+
Followers
355K+
Post
305M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy