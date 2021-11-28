Weather Now: Clouds and Showers Overnight into Tomorrow Morning

We started our Sunday off on a cold note and temperatures didn’t warm up all that much this afternoon. We saw multiple rounds of quick passing flurries and drizzle but nothing accumulated or was measurable.

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Overnight tonight we’re going to remain cloudy with more chances for scattered showers and quick flurries. Lows will drop down into the 20s and 30s leading to a chilly but overall quiet night.

Clouds and showers will be sticking around through to tomorrow morning leading to a cloudy and chilly morning with more chances for flurries and showers.

Throughout the first half of the day clouds and showers will be sticking around but late in the afternoon, we’ll start to see clouds and showers clear out, with the tail end of the moisture moving out of the cape around 1 o’clock in the afternoon.

As far as snow totals are concerned, most of our area will be seeing just a quick dusting of less than an inch or just a trace.

By the late afternoon and early evening clouds will be moving out of the area leading to clear skies overnight into Tuesday morning.

Sunshine will be sticking around Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday before another chance for rain moves in late Wednesday into Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.