Premier League

Match of the Day analysis: Why Thiago Alcantara is becoming Liverpool's 'go-to man'

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatch of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas analyses Thiago Alcantara's...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Thiago Alcantara convinced Liverpool was ‘right choice’ amid Barcelona rumours

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara insists he “100 per cent” made the right choice moving to Anfield and is fully committed to the club despite being linked with a return to BarcelonaReports in Spain have claimed the Catalans’ new coach Xavi wants to bring his former team-mate back to the Nou CampThiago has had a difficult start to his first 18 months in England after contracting Covid-19 shortly after arriving and then being ruled out for almost three months with a knee injury sustained in his first Merseyside derby.A calf problem has only just seen him return from another two-month absence...
The Independent

Jurgen Klopp hails Thiago Alcantara ‘thunderball’ in Liverpool win over Porto

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed Thiago Alcantara’s “thunderball” goal which set them on their way to a 2-0 victory over Porto and a fifth successive Champions League win.The Spain international broke the deadlock with a delicious low, first-time, 25-yard half-volley which was subsequently added to by Mohamed Salah’s sixth European goal of the season.It was only the second time Thiago has found the net during a disrupted 14 months since arriving in a £20million move from Bayern Munich but it was a strike worthy of the wait.“We had bigger chances in the game but we scored with that situation,” he...
Person
Jermaine Jenas
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Thiago Alcantara scores a long range BANGER against Porto which provided Liverpool the much needed lead

The first half in the match of Liverpool and Porto has gone very much back and forth as the Portuguese side has showcased their beautiful ability to control the game. Liverpool came up with very little chances in the first half while on the other hand Porto was very clinical but the defense of Liverpool is on their top game as they denied Porto several times.
Tribal Football

Thiago predicts 'unbelievable future' for Liverpool youngster Morton

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara thinks Tyler Morton will have an 'unbelievable future' at the club. Academy prospect Morton joined Thiago and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in Liverpool's midfield for Wednesday's 2-0 win over Porto. The 19-year-old looked comfortable in his Champions League debut, and Thiago is impressed with his potential. He said:...
The Independent

Thiago hopes for injury-free run as he bids to bring ‘beauty’ to Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara’s admission he likes to bring “beauty” to football will be warmly welcomed by fans who have been waiting to see the Liverpool midfielder’s true form.The Spain international has endured a difficult 14 months at Anfield, with Covid a knee injury last season and calf problem this campaign meaning he has been unavailable for 138 days and missed 31 of the club’s 70 matches since arriving from Bayern Munich.Consequently the time taken to recover from those absences has impacted the 30-year-old’s ability to reach his best performance but in recent weeks he has been on an upward curve...
ClutchPoints

Thiago Alcantara’s net worth in 2021

Thiago Alcantara, or simply Thiago, is one of the most accomplished players in the world of football today. He has played for some of the biggest clubs in Europe and is now aiming to help Liverpool win more titles. In this article, we’ll take a look at Thiago Alcantara’s net worth in 2021.
The Independent

Is the Premier League about to get its first proper three-team title race?

When Thomas Tuchel comes in after games and scans the other results, he doesn’t automatically go to Liverpool or Manchester City. At least not yet.“There are some teams behind us who show consistency, who show quality, who show determination,” the Chelsea manager said last week. “This is what it is. You have a right to be proud of your competition here, in the Premier League, and for us it feels good because we are in the middle of that race and we want to stay here. I don’t know if it will settle down.”There is a bit of a...
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
ESPN

Why Lionel Messi's Ballon d'Or win shouldn't make you angry

Count the Ballon d'Or as one of those grand old institutions that's insanely popular. There are several reasons for it, too. There's history: The Ballon d'Or dates back to 1956, which means it predates the European Championships, yellow and red cards, substitutions, color TV, remote controls and of course, FIFA (the video game). There's the fact that top players really, really care about winning it: Clubs mount campaigns on behalf of their star players, guys like Cristiano Ronaldo (despite already having five of these at home) get annoyed when it gets canceled (like it did last year due to the coronavirus pandemic), while Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski's face lit up like a child hearing reindeer footsteps on the roof when he found out he was among the favorites.
