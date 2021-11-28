ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Investors Have Bought a Virtual Plot of Land for $2.4 Million, but Why?

By Patrick Kariuki
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetaverse Group, a subsidiary company of Tokens.com, has bought a plot of land that doesn't physically exist for $2.4M worth of cryptocurrency. The virtual land is located in a metaverse called Decentraland. This is the largest metaverse land acquisition to date. Is this a bad decision? Or could this...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Did A Canadian Healthcare Company Add $1.5M Shiba Inu To Its Balance Sheet?

Canadian healthcare company Ask The Doctor has added $1.5 million worth of Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) to its balance sheet. What Happened: In an announcement on Wednesday, the Toronto-based telehealth service said it had acquired 31 billion Shiba Inu tokens worth approximately $1.5 million, at the time. The company also...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Worlds#Plots#Metaverse Group#Tokens Com#Nft
Motley Fool

Microsoft's CEO Just Sold $285 Million in Stock: Should Investors Panic?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella just sold a massive amount of stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Just 4 metaverse projects sold $106 million in virtual land last week, with The Sandbox taking a massive lead: DappRadar

Sales of virtual land have boomed in the last week, bringing in $105.87 million for just four metaverse projects, DappRadar said. Gaming platform Sandbox dominated with $86.56 million in NFT sales, with Decentraland in second place. The surge in metaverse-related activity has followed Facebook's name change to Meta, the report...
TECHNOLOGY
Inman.com

Digital yachts and $2.4M virtual plots: Power brokers to sell the metaverse

Oren and Tal Alexander, two of Douglas Elliman’s top luxury agents, are extending their reach into the metaverse of virtual real estate. Two of New York’s most accomplished luxury brokers are taking their talents to a new frontier — the virtual world of blockchain real estate. Tal Alexander and Oren...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

British asset manager abrdn buys interactive investor for $2 billion

Abrdn is to buy investment platform interactive investor for 1.49 billion pounds ($1.98 billion) in cash. Banks and asset managers are looking at ways to capture a new breed of investors. Shares in abrdn, created via a merger of asset managers Standard Life and Aberdeen, fell 2.3%. Abrdn is to...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
MarketWatch

Commonwealth Fusion Systems raises $1.8 billion to build energy fusion machine

Commonwealth Fusion Systems LLC said Wednesday it drew in $1.8 billion in private funding to build and operate SPARC, which the Cambridge, Mass., company describes as the world's first commercial fusion energy machine. Tiger Global Management led the round, with with participation by new investors including Bill Gates, Coatue, DFJ Growth, Emerson Collective, Footprint Coalition; Google ; Jimco Technology Fund, and John Doerr. Other investors include JS Capital, Marc Benioff's Time Ventures, Senator Investment Group; also current investors including Breakthrough Energy Ventures, The Engine, Eni , Equinor Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures; Future Ventures, Hostplus, Khosla Ventures, Lowercarbon, Moore Strategic Ventures; as well as Safar Partners, Schooner Capital, Soros Fund Management LLC, Starlight Ventures, Temasek and others.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The Independent

Virtual land within metaverse sells for record $2.43 million

A 500-square-metre plot of virtual real estate has sold for $2.43 million, breaking the record for the largest ever metaverse land acquisition.The purchase by the firm Metaverse Group is more than double the previous record for a sale of land or property within a virtual reality world. It follows recent announcements from Meta (formerly Facebook), Microsoft and Nike to focus on the metaverse – a computer-simulated space in which people work, play and interact as avatars.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketThe Metaverse Group describes itself as “the world’s first virtual real estate company”, and focuses on buying, developing...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Markets Insider

Metaverse property sales are accelerating as investors stake out virtual land in the potentially $1 trillion market. Here are 3 recent examples that have sold for eye-popping amounts

The property market is heating up - the virtual one, that is, with some investors shelling out millions of dollars to secure their place in the so-called metaverse that crypto asset management firm Grayscale said presents a $1 trillion a year revenue opportunity. The metaverse - the space online of...
MARKETS
editorials24.com

Digital Land Plots Selling for Millions in Metaverse Projects – Editorials 24

The concept of the metaverse is starting to blow up, and many of the early companies that are invested in it are already reaping some of the benefits from this new trend in the market. Digital land plots in virtual worlds are now selling for millions of dollars on different platforms, including Decentraland and Axie Infinity. Some prices are higher than many physical properties, even in expensive cities.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptopotato.com

Axie Infinity Plot of Land Sells for $2.3 Million Worth of ETH

Someone paid $2.3 million in ETH to acquire a genesis plot of land on Axie Infinity. This is the largest amount ever paid for a single plot of digital land. The NFT market and metaverse have once again been thrown into a state of euphoria as a single plot of digital land on the most popular NFT game in the crypto space, Axie Infinity, sold for 550 ETH.
GAMBLING
FOXBusiness

Virtual real estate plot in Decentraland sells for record $2.4M in cryptocurrency

A virtual plot of land in the online world of Decentraland has sold for a record $2.4 million worth of cryptocurrency. The 116 parcel estate, located in the heart of Decentraland's Fashion District, was acquired by Metaverse Group, a subsidiary of Tokens.com, a publicly-traded company which invests in revenue-generating crypto assets linked to decentralized finance, non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, and metaverse real estate.
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why 1 Tech Stock Investor Bought Shares of This Railroad Company

Every week on Motley Fool Backstage Pass, there's a show called "The Rank" where contributors collectively rank stocks according to their conviction going forward. In this video clip recorded on Nov. 1, contributors Jason Hall and Jon Quast ranked Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) much higher than fellow contributor Danny Vena did, and they want to know why he ranked it so low.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why This Investor Bought Coinbase Stock Following Pullback

Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN) traded lower last week after reporting weak third-quarter financial results. What Happened: Coinbase reported quarterly earnings of $1.62 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.56 per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion, which came in below the estimate of $1.57 billion. Coinbase...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy