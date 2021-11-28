BHS Hockey Wins Thanksgiving Classic, 5-1 ~ Besting a Team that Included Alumni, First Responders, Municipal Employees, and Parents
In the midst of Thanksgiving weekend, scores of fans attended the 2021 Thanksgiving Classic to support the BHS varsity ice hockey team. The athletes kicked off their 2021-2022 season in the now-traditional fundraising contest against a team comprised of BHS alumni, first responders, town employees, and parents. The event benefits the...www.thebedfordcitizen.org
Comments / 0