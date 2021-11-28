BHS Hockey Wins Thanksgiving Classic, 5-1 ~ Besting a Team that Included Alumni, First Responders, Municipal Employees, and Parents

HANOVER TWP. – It appears it was a promising omen when A.J. Schauder received a pair of Mylec street hockey pads several years ago from Park Regional coach Tom Levis. “I still have them in my garage,” recalled Schauder, now a senior. “He gave them to me when I was in seventh grade. I wasn’t that good of a player back in squirts and I really liked Martin Brodeur, so I figured I’d try goaltending and I fell in love with the position right away. I figured I’d have a bigger role on a team if I could be good at stopping pucks. I worked hard and got better, and now I just love playing goalie.”

