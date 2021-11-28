ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

BHS Hockey Wins Thanksgiving Classic, 5-1 ~ Besting a Team that Included Alumni, First Responders, Municipal Employees, and Parents

By Julie McCay Turner
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the midst of Thanksgiving weekend, scores of fans attended the 2021 Thanksgiving Classic to support the BHS varsity ice hockey team. The athletes kicked off their 2021-2022 season in the now-traditional fundraising contest against a team comprised of BHS alumni, first responders, town employees, and parents. The event benefits the...

www.thebedfordcitizen.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Bedford Citizen

Thanksgiving Weekend in Bedford includes Traditional Sports and Recreation Events

Thanksgiving weekend in Bedford is the time for an array of traditional sports and recreation events: Starting with the Powder Puff football game on Wednesday, Thursday morning’s Turkey Trot, then Friday’s alumni soccer game, and the BHS varsity hockey team vs hockey alums, relatives, and municipal employees to raise funds for the Asperger’s Autism Network and the BHS hockey boosters.
BEDFORD, MA
chronicle-independent.com

May the best town, team win

Stretched out atop the home side bleachers at Zemp Stadium hangs a sign which has served as the Camden football team’s slogan for the better part of the last two decades. It simply reads, “One Town. One Team. Subscribe to keep reading. Already have a subscription? Log in. Subscribe today...
CAMDEN, SC
hamlethub.com

RHS Alumni Hockey Game is Friday, November 26

The alumni game is back! Come out next Friday, November 26, (games start at 2:30) to skate off that turkey coma and play the game you love with some old friends. The Erik F Hoag alumni game is an awesome tradition that raises funds to support a scholarship for one graduating senior. Some of you have been past recipients—now’s the time to pay it forward! So bring your gear home for the holidays and sharpen those blades.
HOCKEY
INFORUM

Fargo Davies boys hockey team opens season with shutout win

FARGO — Fargo Davies held a substantial edge in shots on goal but the Eagles got the only one they needed to find the net in a 1-0 win over Fargo Shanley on Saturday at Farmers Union Insurance Center. Davies' Cam Bullinger scored at 15:10 of the second period on...
FARGO, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Hall
The Bedford Citizen

BHS Cross-Country Teams will Compete in Division 2 State Meet on Saturday

Bedford High School’s girls’ and boys’ cross-country teams will compete in Saturday’s Division 2 state meet at the Gardner Country Club. There are 10 boys and 10 girls on the respective rosters. Seven will compete in each race, and the first five finishers will be part of the score calculation. The top seven teams will advance to the state tournament the following weekend.
BEDFORD, MA
Community News

Lawrence High School field hockey team wins county championship

A once-in-a-generation player helped produce a once-in-a-generation field hockey team at Lawrence High School this year. The amazing Talia Schenck put up numbers that may never be broken in Mercer County and, in the process, led the Cardinals to a 19-4 record, the Mercer County Tournament championship and a berth in the NJSIAA Group 3 North semifinals.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
umassmedia.com

UMass Boston hockey teams going into Thanksgiving break

With Thanksgiving break behind us, both the UMass Boston men and women’s hockey teams have made it through the first month of the hockey season. With still over two months remaining in the season, there is still plenty of time for both the men's and women’s hockey teams to make a dent in the New England Hockey Conference. Let’s take a look at how the Beacons have fared as we inch closer to December.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Thanksgiving#Bhs Hockey Wins#Bucs#Bhs Alum#The Edge Sports Center
connect-bridgeport.com

All BHS Football Alumni Welcome for Thanksgiving Day Practice

A long-honored tradition of inviting all former members of the Bridgeport High School football team back to the Thanksgiving Day practice continues this year as the Class AAA No. 3 Indians prepare for their semifinal game with No. 2 Martinsburg. Practice on Thursday will begin at 9 a.m. This marks...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Quad Cities Onlines

UT rallies, but Rocks respond to earn first win

After a rough opening stretch of three losses in three games, the Rock Island High School girls' basketball team was looking for a fresh start Tuesday night. Traveling to East Moline for their Western Big 6 Conference opener with United Township, the Lady Rocks looked headed to a decisive victory when they opened a 14-point third-quarter lead.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
newjerseyhills.com

Park hockey team off to good start with win over West Morris

HANOVER TWP. – It appears it was a promising omen when A.J. Schauder received a pair of Mylec street hockey pads several years ago from Park Regional coach Tom Levis. “I still have them in my garage,” recalled Schauder, now a senior. “He gave them to me when I was in seventh grade. I wasn’t that good of a player back in squirts and I really liked Martin Brodeur, so I figured I’d try goaltending and I fell in love with the position right away. I figured I’d have a bigger role on a team if I could be good at stopping pucks. I worked hard and got better, and now I just love playing goalie.”
HANOVER, NJ
Post-Searchlight

BHS Assistant Band Director leads Alumni Band at Troy football game

Will Parker, assistant band director for Bainbridge High School, graduated from Troy University in 2012, having served as drum major in 2011. Last month, he was contacted by Tim Sims, president of Troy University Alumni Band, with an offer to direct the Alumni band at this past Saturday’s football game.
conwaydailysun.com

Team White wins the Kennett Alumni Hockey Tournament

CONWAY — Thirty-three former Eagles suited up and took the on Saturday for the annual Kennett Alumni Hockey Tournament at the Ham Ice Arena. It was a trip down memory lane for players and spectators alike, who saw plenty of non-stop action. And, when the final puck came to rest,...
NHL
Post-Star

South High places 4 on Foothill field hockey first team

South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the 2021 Foothills Council all-star team. Ava Reynolds, Nora Trimarchi, Jillian Willis and Lillian Willis all made the first team for the Bulldogs, who went to the Class B championship game of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament. Kendra...
SOUTH GLENS FALLS, NY
Daily Leader

BHS teams on the road for pair of hoops matchups

There won’t be a chance for the home fans to see the Brookhaven High Panthers in action this week in Sinclair Gymnasium as the school will play both games on the road. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, BHS heads north to Jackson to take on the Murrah Mustangs with girl’s action beginning at 6 p.m.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Star-Tribune

Casper College basketball teams host Thanksgiving Classic

The Casper College men’s and women’s basketball teams welcome three teams to town this weekend for the Thanksgiving Classic. The 19th-ranked women’s team hosts Lake Region State College on Friday and No. 13 Western Nebraska Community College on Saturday while the men’s team hosts Lake Region State on Friday and Lamar Community College on Saturday.
CASPER, WY
transylvaniatimes.com

BHS Girls Team Hopes To Have Impactful Season

Leaving behind another uncertain COVID-19 year, Brevard High School girls' basketball coach Annie Burgess hopes to use her small but powerful roster to make an impact this season. The Blue Devils finished last year with a record of five wins and eight losses in regular games, and three wins and...
BREVARD, NC
The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
706
Followers
2K+
Post
72K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

 https://www.thebedfordcitizen.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy