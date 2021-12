The new year will present additional challenges and opportunities for small businesses as the country is still involved in the COVID-19 pandemic. On The Small Business Radio Show this week, Ross Buhrdorf, the founder and CEO of ZenBusiness PBC discusses those challenges and tips for first time micro business owners. He has over 30 years of experience as an entrepreneur, technology leader and c-level exec, angel investor and board member, and has helped transform the way consumers interact with technology. Prior to ZenBusiness, Ross was CTO of HomeAway (now Vrbo), a vacation rental site.

