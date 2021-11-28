ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Here's What the Child Tax Credit's Value Will Plunge to in 5 Years -- Unless Lawmakers Intervene

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LclTU_0d8RXNNk00
Image source: Getty Images

The boosted Child Tax Credit won't last forever. Here's what families need to know.

Key points

  • Right now, the Child Tax Credit is worth up to $3,600 for children under age 6 and up to $3,000 for those aged 6 to 17.
  • Once a few key provisions expire, the credit's value could drop substantially.

Many families have grown reliant on the boosted Child Tax Credit to cover their expenses. And the tax credit has already done an outstanding job of lifting millions of children out of poverty.

But the enhancement to the credit that's currently in place won't stick around forever. In fact, in five years, the credit could end up being worth a lot less money than it's worth today.

A big financial blow to families

Currently, the Child Tax Credit is worth up to $3,600 for children under the age of 6, and up to $3,000 for children aged 6 to 17. But come 2026, the value of the credit could max out at just $1,000.

How is that possible? Prior to 2021, the Child Tax Credit had a maximum value of $2,000 per child, and only a portion of that was refundable, meaning people with no tax liability couldn’t claim its full value. The American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in March and sent a third round of stimulus checks into Americans' bank accounts, boosted the credit for 2021 only. It also made the credit fully refundable and allowed for half of it to be paid in the form of monthly installments.

Lawmakers intend to keep the current version of the Child Tax Credit in place for 2022. But in 2023, its maximum value will drop down to $2,000.

Now, let's go back in time a bit, to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. During that sweeping tax code overhaul, the Child Tax Credit's value was increased from $1,000 to $2,000 through 2025. If lawmakers don't extend that provision, then in 2026, the credit will revert to its former value and max out at $1,000 per child.

Clearly, seeing the value of the Child Tax Credit shrink from a maximum of $3,600 to $1,000 will constitute a major financial blow for families who are reliant on that money to stay afloat. But unless lawmakers intervene, the credit will eventually be worth a lot less money.

One positive thing is that lawmakers are working to make the full refundability of the credit permanent, allowing people with no tax liability to claim its full value. As mentioned, this is the first year in which the entire credit has been refundable. Going forward, full refundability could put a lot more money into the hands of people who are eligible for the credit but also have no tax liability. In fact, experts say that even if the Child Tax Credit's value falls, the full refundability aspect will still help reduce the number of children living in poverty.

Lawmakers initially wanted to keep the current version of the Child Tax Credit in place through 2025, but they had to backtrack due to the high cost of maintaining the enhancement for that long.

Meanwhile, those collecting the Child Tax Credit have one more monthly installment payment to look forward to this year. Families receiving those installments can then expect to get the rest of their 2021 Child Tax Credit when they file their taxes in 2022.

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card secures you a 0% intro APR into 2023! Plus, you’ll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read The Ascent's full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Debt#Poverty#The American Rescue Plan#Americans#The Child Tax Credit
chronicle99.com

$8,000 Child Tax Credit Could Give Families Much Needed Financial Support

The federal government has been working at trying to get the American economy back to a healthy level, more recently with President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The plan includes multiple measures including one that would give Americans with children or dependents a stimulus check with a value up to $8,000.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

Claim $8,000 per child on your 2021 taxes

Various stimulus programs have been created under the American Rescue Act to help struggling Americans. One of the measures allows parents to claim up to $8,000 more dollars on their taxes in 2022. This is thanks to the child and dependent care tax credit that helps offset the costs of...
INCOME TAX
MarketRealist

Does the IRS Forgive Tax Debt After 10 Years?

If you’re in financial hardship and owe the IRS unpaid back taxes, you may be interested in a tax debt compromise program. While seeking IRS debt forgiveness, you need to watch out for scams that people are falling for and making their situation worse. Article continues below advertisement. The IRS...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Last child tax credit payment until tax time 2022: What you need to know

If you've been receiving child tax credit checks since July, be aware that the Dec. 15 payment will be the last you'll receive until you file your tax return in 2022. Your final advance payment should arrive in just over two weeks if you're enrolled in direct deposit -- otherwise, expect your check to arrive in the mail by the end of December.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Check: What You Need To Know About 2021’s Final Child Tax Credit Payout

The United States Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is scheduled to roll out its last Child Tax Credit for this year to benefit millions of families across the country. The initial portion was distributed to qualified families back in July. This carried on as the federal government brought hundreds of dollars every month for the rest of 2021. The credit’s worth ranges from $250 to $300 per month for each child of families who are qualified to receive it, Silive reported.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

Will child tax credit payments continue in 2022?

Millions of families had a lot of help from the child tax credits this year. Many children were able to be lifted out of poverty thanks to the expansion and advanced credits. The credits were expanded to a maximum of $3,600 per child under the American Rescue Act. Before that they were $2,000.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Today's the last day to opt out of the December child tax credit check. What to know

The December child tax credit payment will be disbursed in a little over two weeks. However, if you'd rather not receive the last check of the year, you'll need to unenroll today. Millions of eligible families are getting immediate relief from the advance installments this year instead of waiting to get all of the credit during tax time in 2022 -- parents are receiving as much as $300 per month per kid. But some families are still choosing to opt out, even though the majority of checks have already gone out.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fatherly

Missed The Child Tax Credit Deadline? You Can Still Get the Money. Here’s How.

Time has run out for parents who wanted to make any changes ahead of the December Child Tax Credit payment, which hits bank accounts on December 15, 2021. It’s the final child tax credit payment of the year — the second half of the benefit will be disbursed at a tax-filing time in 2022. But if you missed the crucial deadline to file changes to your income or even the number of kids you have, on November 29th, don’t worry. You can still get the money you are owed.
PERSONAL FINANCE
fox5ny.com

Expanded child tax credit would permanently reduce child poverty, CBPP finds

President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan would extend expanded Child Tax Credit (CTC) monthly payments through 2022 and make these benefits permanently available to low-income families. This has the potential to reduce child poverty by more than 40%, according to a new report by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).
CHARITIES
hngn.com

Will Parents Continue Receiving Stimulus Checks in Child Tax Credit or Will It End in December? Here are the Remaining Payments Available Before Christmas

The Child Tax Credit stimulus checks might be extended until 2022, allowing some parents to receive additional payments. Unless the legislation changes, the enhanced Child Tax Credit will give payments of up to $3,600 per child, with the last monthly check arriving in December. In December, most parents will get...
BUSINESS
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: My family of six gets a hefty monthly child tax credit check – and that's a problem

The fifth check is probably in the mail, or it will be soon. It’ll be the same as the last four – $804. We’re receiving the new child tax credit created by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats in March, which they’re now trying to extend through at least next year in their multitrillion dollar spending bill. But it would be better for us, and America, if these checks stopped.  ...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy