ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 Year-End 401(k) Moves to Make

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The end of the year is a great time to reassess your 401(k).
  • Some of these moves must be made quickly, so don't delay.

Saving in a 401(k) plan is an essential step toward a financially stable retirement because Social Security probably won't pay you nearly enough to manage all of your bills. Retiring without a nest egg of your own could set the stage for a world of financial stress.

But as the end of the year approaches, it's important to give your 401(k) a little extra attention. Here are three essential moves to make before 2022 begins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iXDbl_0d8RXJqq00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Get as close as possible to maxing out

Right now, 401(k)s max out at $19,500 for savers under 50 and $26,000 for those 50 and over. (Next year, these limits will increase by $1,000.) If you haven't yet maxed out your 401(k) for the year but doing so is a goal of yours, now's the time to act.

When you save in an IRA, you can write out a check and fund your account quickly. But 401(k) contributions are deducted from your earnings, so if you want to ramp up your savings rate before the end of the year, that's a change that will generally need to go through your payroll department.

In some cases, though, it can take a pay period or two for changes to your 401(k) election to go through. If you want to start having more money taken out of your paychecks, the time to inform your employer is now.

2. Make sure you've contributed enough to claim your full employer match

Because 401(k) plans have such high contribution limits, you may not be in a position to max yours out for the year. This especially holds true if you're an average earner. It's one thing to set aside $19,500 or $26,000 a year on a $120,000 salary, but if you're earning a $60,000 salary, it's a much harder ask.

Still, it definitely pays to contribute enough money to your 401(k) to be able to claim your full employer match -- whatever it amounts to. If you need to increase your savings rate to make that happen, the time to act is, once again, now. If you give up part or all of your 401(k) match, you'll effectively end up leaving free money on the table.

3. Assess your investment mix

Your 401(k) shouldn't just sit in cash. Ideally, you'll have your retirement plan invested in different funds. And now's a good time to do a review of your investments and make sure they're working for you.

One thing you'll really want to look out for in your 401(k) is fees -- namely, to make sure you're not losing too much money to them. And if you are, you may want to shift more of your investments into index funds. Since index funds are passively managed, their fees, known as expense ratios, tend to be substantially lower than what you'll pay to invest in an actively managed mutual fund.

To be clear, there's technically no emergency when it comes to doing a review of your investments. But if you haven't checked up on them in a while, then it pays to do it sooner rather than later.

The past year has been an interesting one, to say the least. Whether you're sorry to see it end or not, it definitely pays to focus on these 401(k) moves before 2022 begins.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

How to Become a Millionaire by 55

Becoming a millionaire by 55 takes a little sacrifice and effort. Starting to save money ASAP is crucial to becoming a millionaire by 55. Achieving millionaire status can give you financial freedom and enable you to avoid spending your life worried about money. It may even allow you to retire early depending on your spending needs.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Mutual Fund#Ira#Social Security
KXLY

6 Steps to Higher Net Worth: A Year-End Financial Checklist

If you want to build momentum for your New Year’s money resolutions, set some financial improvements into motion before the end of the year. Here are six easy-to-implement steps to help boost your net worth going into the new year. 1. Mind your health insurance deductibles. End-of-the-year financial planning strategies...
PERSONAL FINANCE
sixtyandme.com

Year-End Tax Tips That Can Save You Money (VIDEO)

As 2021 comes to an end, it’s an excellent time to review your finances for any tax moves that might benefit you. This time of year might be busy with seasonal events and other deadlines, but some opportunities come with an expiration date. If you need some ideas on where...
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

Can You Retire a Millionaire Using Only a 401(k)?

You can save $1 million or more with just a 401(k), assuming you can set aside enough money each month. A 401(k) can be a great place to stash your savings, especially if your employer offers a matching contribution. 401(k)s also have drawbacks, so you must weigh the pros and...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
SmartAsset

How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax

We all know that only two things in life are truly certain: death and taxes. But just because taxes are an inevitable part of our society doesn’t mean you can’t limit how much you pay to Uncle Sam. Taxes on capital … Continue reading → The post How to Avoid Capital Gains Tax appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

This change will give more people a $2,000 tax break in 2022

People that save for retirement have an opportunity to earn $2,000 next year. The IRS has expanded its eligibility range for the Saver’s Credit tax break. The Saver’s Credit was known as the retirement savings contributions credit. It gives Americans that work to contribute to their retirement account a reduction on their tax bill.
INCOME TAX
The Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes to Keep On Your Radar Every Year

Though Social Security has been around for decades, the program can change from year to year. It's important to stay apprised of updates whether you're still working or collecting benefits. Millions of seniors rely on Social Security as a primary source of income during retirement. And if you're still working,...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
141K+
Followers
70K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy