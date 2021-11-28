ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

2 people dead, 1 injured after Chesapeake shooting

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Su4Uv_0d8RXDYU00

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after three people were shot, two fatally, in the city late Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11:05 p.m., officers in the area of George Washington Highway N. and Canal Drive heard gunshots nearby. When they checked the area, they found three victims who had been shot.

Two of the victims died and one more suffered a minor injury.

The deceased victims were Collin Earl Smith-Aiken, 22, and Aniece Marie Gonzalez, 20, both from Portsmouth and married to each other.

Smith-Aiken shot and killed his his wife, Gonzalez, then killed himself.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
George Washington, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Chesapeake, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Portsmouth, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Crime Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy