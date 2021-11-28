2 people dead, 1 injured after Chesapeake shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating after three people were shot, two fatally, in the city late Saturday night.

According to police, at about 11:05 p.m., officers in the area of George Washington Highway N. and Canal Drive heard gunshots nearby. When they checked the area, they found three victims who had been shot.

Two of the victims died and one more suffered a minor injury.

The deceased victims were Collin Earl Smith-Aiken, 22, and Aniece Marie Gonzalez, 20, both from Portsmouth and married to each other.

Smith-Aiken shot and killed his his wife, Gonzalez, then killed himself.

The shooting is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know has information in this case, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.