Current Records: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 5-1; UTRGV 4-3 The UTRGV Vaqueros won both of their matches against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders last season (62-59 and 68-64) and are aiming for the same result on Wednesday. They will face off against one another at 8 p.m. ET at UTRGV Fieldhouse. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi should still be riding high after a victory, while the Vaqueros will be looking to right the ship.

