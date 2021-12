The Philadelphia Eagles have had a rollercoaster of a season so far. Heading into Week 13, they are coming off of their worst loss yet: 13-7 to the New York Giants. Any loss to the 4-6 (now 4-7, thanks to the poor performance of the Eagles offense) Giants is a bad loss, but this one hit harder than EVER for Philadelphia. The final drive frustration with two dropped game-winning touchdown passes to Jalen Reagor sealed the fate of the Week 13 Eagles. Philadelphia’s defense was mostly solid, holding Daniel Jones and the Giants offense to only 13 points. But if the Eagles are planning on winning this week, there are a few areas that head coach Nick Sirianni and the offense need to focus on.

