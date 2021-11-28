ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

USGS reports earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.5 strikes northern Peru

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMA, Peru (AP) — USGS reports earthquake with preliminary...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

USGS Issues Update on Earthquake Swarms Rocking West of Yellowstone in Idaho

For the last 20 months, seismic activity in central Idaho has been at an all-time high. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck on March 31, 2020 - a typical example of a mainshock-aftershock series, according to the USGS. However, they did emphasize that these earthquakes are unrelated to the Yellowstone supervolcano, which is about 155 miles to the west.
IDAHO STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

'The fire that's here': US is still battling delta variant

While all eyes are on the new and little-understood omicron variant that has been detected around the U.S., the delta form of the coronavirus isn't finished wreaking havoc in the U.S., sending record numbers of patients to the hospital in the Midwest and New England. “Omicron is a spark that’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Omicron confirmed in man who attended NYC anime convention

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who attended an anime convention in New York City in late November tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus when he returned home to Minnesota, marking the second case of the variant in the U.S. and leading officials Thursday to urge thousands of convention attendees to get tested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Omicron confirmed in man who attended NYC anime convention

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who attended an anime convention in New York City in late November tested positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus when he returned home to Minnesota, marking the second case of the variant in the U.S. and leading officials Thursday to urge thousands of convention attendees to get tested.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usgs#Peru#Earthquake#Lima#All Rights Reserved#Extreme Weather#Ap
spectrumlocalnews.com

Colorado health officials confirm 1st state case of omicron variant

Officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) on Thursday announced they had detected the state’s first case of the omicron variant of COVID-19. The case was identified in a fully-vaccinated woman who lives southeast of Denver, after she returned stateside from traveling to several countries in...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy