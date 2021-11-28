USGS reports earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 7.5 strikes northern Peru

For the last 20 months, seismic activity in central Idaho has been at an all-time high. These earthquakes are aftershocks of a magnitude 6.5 earthquake that struck on March 31, 2020 - a typical example of a mainshock-aftershock series, according to the USGS. However, they did emphasize that these earthquakes are unrelated to the Yellowstone supervolcano, which is about 155 miles to the west.

IDAHO STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO